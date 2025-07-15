Manchester United leapfrog rival PL club in race to sign Serie A star this summer: Reports

Manchester United have emerged as a reported destination for Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz. According to Football Insider, the Brazilian could leave Turin after just a year with the Serie A giants and the Red Devils are interested in signing him.

The report further claims that Everton were ahead in the race for the 27-year-old but Ruben Amorim's side have now taken the lead. Their willingness to do a loan-with-buy-option deal over the Toffees' loan offer is the reason behind this. Other Premier League sides including Crystal Palace, Leeds United and Nottingham Forest are also said to be tracking the midfielder.

Juventus are keen on securing a permanent exit for Luiz, who made just six starts and saw just 877 minutes of action across all competitions last term. He made a €50 million move last summer from Aston Villa but has clearly failed to meet expectations. With four years left on his deal, the Bianconeri will look to recoup as much of their transfer fee as possible.

Luiz could be a good addition to a Manchester United side desperately in need of a massive squad revamp. Amorim's men struggled to a 15th-place finish in the Premier League last season and will look to overhaul the team completely.

Manuel Ugarte, Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo are the current midfield options available to the Portuguese tactician. But the addition of the Brazilian who has a different profile and PL experience could be beneficial.

Manchester United ask five stars to train away from the team as they look to secure exits: Reports

Rashford heads a group cast off by the Red Devils.

Manchester United have asked a group of five to train away from the first team and seek exits from the club. According to the BBC, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho and Tyrell Malacia do not have a future at the club.

Rashford, one of the brightest prospects of the Red Devils' academy, has fallen down the pecking order at the club. He showed sparks of brilliance during his loan spell at Aston Villa last season and will be desperate for regular game time to make the England World Cup squad next year.

Similarly, Antony impressed in his loan spell with Real Betis while Jadon Sancho contributed in Chelsea's UEFA Conference League triumph. Garnacho had an inconsistent season before eventually falling out of favour under Amorim.

Meanwhile, Malacia has struggled to stay fit since his arrival two seasons ago and the signing of Patrick Dorgu in January means the Dutchman is free to find a new club.

