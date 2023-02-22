Manchester United legend Andy Cole makes prediction for Carabao Cup final between Red Devils and Newcastle

Manchester United and Newcastle United are set for a face-off in the highly anticipated Carabao Cup final at Wembley on Sunday, February 26. In a riveting interview with Best Sports Betting Canada, Andy Cole shared his insightful predictions on what promises to be a colossal clash.

When asked to predict the final score of the Carabao Cup, the revered Premier League legend and the 1999 treble winner said:

“The Carabao Cup final is a 50/50 game especially if you look at both of the teams’ positions in the Premier League table and their 0-0 result last time they played each other. Manchester United are not the favourites, it’s a cup final."

He continued, revealing Newcastle's strengths, which could make the game difficult for the Red Devils:

"Newcastle have been defensively solid all season too. It depends if Manchester United produce enough to win the game. It could go to penalties because Newcastle hardly give up any goals. If Marcus Rashford doesn’t score, then you have to ask where are the other goals coming from? The result could easily go either way.”

Manchester United vs Newcastle United in the League Cup final set to be a historic clash

The two teams have faced off before, most notably in the 1999 FA Cup final, where Manchester United secured a 2-0 victory. This will be the first time they've met in the League Cup since 2012 when the Red Devils took home a 2-1 victory.

Newcastle haven't made it to a Carabao Cup final since 1976, and they'll look to break their losing streak, having lost their last four major finals. This includes the 1999 FA Cup final against Manchester United.

This is United's 10th Carabao Cup final. While they've won the competition five times, they've also lost it four times. This makes them the team with the second-highest number of losses in the competition final after Arsenal.

Both managers will be looking to make their mark on history.

Eddie Howe, who has the second-highest number of victories in the League Cup, will be hoping to lead Newcastle to their first trophy in over 40 years. Meanwhile, Erik Ten Hag will be the first Dutch manager to lead the team to the League Cup final. He will hope to secure United's sixth victory in the competition.

It's set to be an unforgettable clash between the two historic clubs. Will the Red Devils add another trophy to their collection, or will Newcastle break their losing streak and lift the cup?

