Manchester United legend believes 24-year-old Liverpool star is criticized unfairly and not supported enough by his teammates

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has come out in support of Liverpool fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold amidst criticism of his defensive abilities.

The Reds conceded 47 goals in 38 Premier League games last season, finishing fifth in the table. Alexander-Arnold was one of the players to receive criticism from fans and pundits alike for his lackadaisical defending.

The English right-back is known for his attacking abilities, especially his crossing and passing. However, his defensive contributions came under the scanner last season and even in the pre-season this summer. Alexander-Arnold received criticism during Liverpool's 4-3 loss against Bayern Munich in a friendly.

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel though, believes that the English right-back isn't well supported by his teammates. He told BBC Radio 5 Live Sport:

“I was in Singapore when Liverpool played Bayern Munich. I went to watch them play Bayern Munich and I was looking at Trent Alexander-Arnold."

He added:

“I am a really big fan. I think he is a fantastic player. This game ended 4-3, conceding four goals and three of those goals came from that pass inside him. I am looking at and thinking that the criticism of him is a little bit unfair, in terms of what is being asked of the manager for when Liverpool have the ball."

The former Manchester United goalkeeper pointed out that the centre-backs could have done more to help Alexander-Arnold:

“I am looking at your two centre-halves and Matip played on that side in the first half. I came to the conclusion that, the problem is more over there at the centre-half and not supporting him well enough. Everyone knows that pass is on now.”

Due to his attacking ability, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp pushed Alexander-Arnold to come into midfield when his side has possession to help in attack. England manager Gareth Southgate used the 24-year-old as a midfielder in their UEFA Euro qualifiers earlier this summer.

Manchester United favorites to sign Liverpool target

As per journalist Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United are closing in on signing Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard.

Pavard is willing to leave Bayern this summer despite manager Thomas Tuchel wanting to keep him. Manchester United are in talks for a €30 million deal for the Frenchman.

Liverpool have also been linked with a move for Pavard and had also spoken to the player's representatives (via Christian Falk). However, the Red Devils appear to have taken the lead in the pursuit of the Frenchman.

The 27-year-old defender has made 162 appearances for Bayern Munich, contributing 12 goals and 12 assists. His contract with the club expires next summer.