Manchester United legend Gary Neville makes hilarious bet with Arsenal fan on Twitter

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has declared that he will don an Arsenal jersey if the Gunners lift the Premier League title this season. The retired England international made an amusing bet with a fan on Twitter, who tagged Neville and wrote:

"If Arsenal win the league @GNev2 should shave his head bald on the Emirates pitch on the last day of the season for charity."

To which, the Englishman replied:

"I will wear an Arsenal shirt saying champions for you my friend! But if you lose it you all grovel on here and say, 'Sorry Gary.'"

Gary Neville @GNev2 twitter.com/kurtisedwards1… kurtthegenius AFC @KurtisEdwards1 If Arsenal win the league @GNev2 should shave his head bald on the Emirates pitch on the last day of the season for charity If Arsenal win the league @GNev2 should shave his head bald on the Emirates pitch on the last day of the season for charity I will wear an Arsenal shirt saying champions for you my friend! But if you lose it you all grovel on here and say “Sorry Gary” I will wear an Arsenal shirt saying champions for you my friend! But if you lose it you all grovel on here and say “Sorry Gary” 😂 twitter.com/kurtisedwards1…

Neville has repeatedly asserted this season that Manchester City will defend the Premier League title. The Gunners, however, have spent the majority of the campaign above the Cityzens in first place.

Most recently, the former Manchester United right-back reiterated his stance on the title race, despite the north London outfit moving five points clear at the top of the league. The Gunners have been the talk of the town this season, looking to break Manchester City's dominance in the English top tier in recent times.

However, Manchester United could be in contention for the title as well this term. The Red Devils are currently third in the standings, with a six-point deficit from second-placed Manchester City.

United do have a game in hand though, meaning they could close the gap down to three points.

"He’s carrying them to the title" - Michail Antonio makes emphatic claim about title race between Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United

West Ham United striker Michail Antonio has claimed that Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford will lead his team to Premier League glory this season. The Englishman has backed the Red Devils to win the league over Arsenal and Manchester City this term.

Antonio said (via Metro):

"I’m going to throw a spanner in the works. Manchester United are winning the league! They have all the momentum right now. Manchester City have been on and off all season, Arsenal have been on and off since coming back from the World Cup."

He added:

"Marcus Rashford’s carrying this Man United team and it looks like he’s carrying them to the title."

Rashford has been in incredible form for the Red Devils this season. The England international has racked up 25 goals and nine assists in 39 matches across competitions. He is currently the club's top scorer so far this term and has certainly proved to be a crucial attacking aspect of Erik ten Hag's side.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Liverpool vs Man Utd and other PL GW 26 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes