Manchester United legend Gary Pallister says ‘it’s a shame’ Red Devils did not sign 31-year-old star when he was available

Manchester United legend Gary Pallister believes the club should have signed former Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane. The Englishman was available in the summer of 2023, but left Spurs to join Bayern Munich in the end.

The Red Devils signed Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta instead that summer. Joshua Zirkzee was roped in from Bologna last year, but neither have managed to solve Manchester United's goalscoring conundrum.

Speaking recently, as cited by The Mirror, Pallister added that Newcastle United's Alexander Isak could be a good choice for the job.

“Rasmus Hojlund has been at the club for a season and a half. Look, I love his attitude but it’s clear he’s learning on the job. The club needs goals right now – Joshua Zirkzee isn’t a striker for me, he’s more of a number ten," said Pallister.

He continued:

“It’s a shame the club didn’t try and get the Harry Kane deal done when he was on the market. I’d say Isak will be out of the price range for the club, but maybe if something can be done using Marcus Rashford going the other way, I don’t know. The club just need a goalscorer.”

Harry Kane registered 280 goals and 61 assists from 435 games for Spurs and could have been a good fit at Manchester United, who are 15th in the league right now.

Which Manchester United played has Gary Pallister praised?

Harry Kane

Gary Pallister has lavished praise on Amad Diallo, who has been in tremendous form since the arrival of Ruben Amorim at Manchester United. The Ivorian has registered six goals and seven assists from 29 games across competitions for the Red Devils this campaign.

Pallister went on to slam Erik ten Hag for not utilizing the 22-year-old properly.

“He’s been outstanding. At the start of the season he was playing like a player who wasn’t sure of his place in the side despite playing well at the back end of last season – I don’t know what Erik ten Hag wasn’t seeing in him," said Pallister (as per the aforementioned source).

He contnued:

“He’s turned into a player who really owns that shirt. He’s become an integral part of Amorim’s side and the best player on the pitch in the last few weeks. He’s been terrific – his work rate is tremendous and he’s aggressive and physical enough despite being quite slight. He’s ticking all the boxes and I’m sure Amorim is delighted for him."

Amad recently signed a long-term deal until 2030 with Manchester United.

