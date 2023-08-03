Manchester United legend Mikael Silvestre makes bold Premier League Top 4 predictions with Manchester City missing out on title 

Former Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre recently predicted that Arsenal will win the Premier League this season ahead of Manchester City. Silvestre added that the Red Devils will finish as the runners-up, with City and Liverpool finishing third and fourth, respectively.

Silvestre, who made 361 appearances for Manchester United in his club career, told Betting Expert:

“Arsenal will finish first. Second, Manchester United. Third is Manchester City and fourth will be Liverpool.”

Despite leading the league table for 248 days last season, Arsenal's form dipped at the crucial part of the season and they ended up finishing five points behind the Cityzens.

Speaking about the Gunners' 2022-23 campaign, Silvestre, who had a short stint with Arsenal after leaving United, said:

“The fact that Arsenal were challenging last season was a surprise to everyone and even to themselves. Now that they’ve done that with consistency, being in the first spot for so long, they clearly are title challengers this season. They’ll go for it and they should.”

The Gunners have already strengthened their team for the 2023-24 season, roping in players like Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Jurrien Timber. Brentford goalkeeper David Raya has reportedly agreed personal terms with the north Londoners and is expected to join the team soon.

Silvestre's prediction about Manchester City finishing third is certainly surprising. Pep Guardiola's side won the European treble last season and have since signed Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea. Josko Gvardiol, one of the best young centre-backs in Europe, is also close to sealing a move to the Etihad.

Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford spoke about Erik ten Hag's winning mentality

Since taking charge of Manchester United at the start of the 2022-23 season, Erik ten Hag has massively improved the Red Devils across the pitch. The Dutch manager helped the Old Trafford club win the Carabao Cup and secure a third-place finish in the Premier League.

United forward Marcus Rashford, however, recently stated that finishing in the top four is not Ten Hag's priority, as the former Ajax manager is only keen on winning trophies. The Englishman said (via United's website):

"When he came in, I didn't hear him speak about getting in the top four once, he just wanted to win trophies. If you've got that mentality, I've always been around people that have that mentality. He said it doesn’t matter what we're playing in, the Europa League or Premier League, any of the cup trophies. He wanted to try to win everything."

Rashford was Manchester United's main goalscorer during Ten Hag's first season in charge of the club. He scored 30 goals and provided 11 assists in 56 matches across competitions.