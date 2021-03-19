Manchester United legend names Paul Pogba's best position

Paul Pogba helped Manchester United make it to the quarter-finals of the Europa League last night. The Frenchman scored the lone goal as Manchester United defeated AC Milan 1-0 (agg. 2-1) at the San Siro.

Paul Scholes, who has always been highly critical of Paul Pogba, has now heaped praise on the Frenchman. The former Manchester United midfielder believes the 28-year-old can offer a lot if he plays on the left side of the attack.

Paul Scholes was on BT Sport when he analyzed Manchester United's 1-0 win over AC Milan. The Red Devils legend did mention he likes Marcus Rashford or Anthony Martial playing on the left side of the attack as they have the pace to run the channels. He said:

"Yes, of course he does, whether it's in that left-side position tonight where he came in and did brilliantly well. I think that position takes a little bit of defensive responsibility off him. It depends who is fit, I do like Rashford or Martial on that left hand side I must admit But he's got every bit as much quality as them, probably more quality than them."

"He obviously hasn't got as much pace. I think with those two holding midfielder players, it gives them that license just to be a bit freer as well from that position. There's no doubting the quality he has. As long as he doesn't have to think about having to defend, which he does get caught a little bit in that position, I think it could be a good position for him," he said.

"When he played for Juventus, that was his best position, either out on the left-hand side or on the right-hand side and we all know the football he produced in that team," finished the former Manchester United midfielder.

Manchester United draw Granada in Europa League

After edging past AC Milan in the Round of 16, Manchester United have been handed a decent draw in the last 8. They take on Granada, who are debutants in the Europa League this season.

Should Manchester United manage to beat Granada in the next round, they will face Ajax or AS Roma in the semi-final.