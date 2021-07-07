Manchester United legend Nemanja Vidic gives his honest opinion on Harry Maguire

Manchester United legend Nemanja Vidic believes center-back Harry Maguire is more comfortable playing for his country than the Premier League club.

Maguire has been in the spotlight ever since his big-money move to Manchester United. The £80 million transfer fee United paid to Leicester City is still the record for an English player.

In a column for the Athletic, Vidic said Maguire was already a top-quality player, but needed to raise his game to be considered an elite defender.

"Harry Maguire looks confident and comfortable, even more for his country than for Manchester United," Vidic wrote. "He’s a defender who is still improving, but if he wants to be recognized at the highest level he has to win trophies.

"When I look at Maguire I see a defender who is good at everything, 8/10 at everything. He’s not as good on the ball or as fast as Rio Ferdinand was for example, and he doesn’t tackle or head like I did, but he has quality across his game. He’s fast enough, he’s strong enough, he can jump and play the ball, his positioning is fine."

Nemanja Vidic on Manchester United's Luke Shaw

Nemanja Vidic also offered his opinion on United full back Luke Shaw. Vidic hailed Shaw for putting his injury troubles behind him and developing into one of United's best players last season.

"Luke Shaw came to Manchester United just after I left. He has suffered from injuries but was one of United’s best players last season," Vidic wrote. "We always knew Shaw was dangerous in attack but he’s improved a lot defensively, especially his positioning and especially when his team play three at the back."

Maguire and Shaw are both expected to start for England when they take on Denmark in the EURO 2020 semi-finals on Wednesday. Should Gareth Southgate's side win at Wembley Stadium they will face Italy in the final on Sunday.

