Manchester United legend Patrice Evra highlights 2 things Indian players must work on to play in the Premier League

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra believes Indian players need to work on their technique and speed in order to play in the Premier League one day.

The former France international played 278 matches in the Premier League, bagging seven goals and 31 assists. While addressing the topic during his visit to Mumbai, Evra said (via mid-day):

"I want Indian people to have their own Cristiano Ronaldo, Patrice Evra, and Wayne Rooney. They need to believe in themselves. I watched kabaddi on TV, I had never seen that sport, but those guys are really athletic.

"They are strong. In Indian DNA, people are built like a beast. Indian players can play in the Premier League, but they need to practice their technique, speed."

Claiming that the right people need to be given jobs within the system, he added:

"People and the government need to believe in that. I see kids playing outside and see that potential. You need to bring in the right people where they come not just for the money, but because they believe in the project, they believe that an Indian player can play in the Premier League.”

India's top-tier club competition, the Indian Super League, is currently on a break due to the ongoing AFC Asian Cup. However, the Indian national team is struggling in Group B, being placed last and is yet to score a point.

They need to win their final game against Syria and hope for other results to go their way in order to qualify for the knockouts.

When FC Goa star Sandesh Jhingan named his favorite Manchester United memory

Manchester United badge (via Getty Images)

FC Goa and India defender Sandesh Jhingan grew up as a Manchester United fan, a topic that he has discussed on numerous occasions. However, in an interview with Telegraph India in 2021, he revealed that his favorite memory of watching the club came during the 2008 UEFA Champions League final.

The Red Devils faced Premier League rivals Chelsea and took the lead through Cristiano Ronaldo in the 26th minute. Chelsea legend Frank Lampard found an equalizer at the stroke of half-time (45'), which would be the last goal scored in normal time.

On penalties, it would be Manchester United who would prevail 6-5 after misses from John Terry and Nicolas Anelka.

Jhingan, 30, is currently on international duty at the AFC Asian Cup and has made 60 appearances for his national team, bagging five goals. He's made a total of 228 senior club appearances, bagging six goals and four assists.