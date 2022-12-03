Manchester United legend Patrice Evra likes picture on Instagram of Luis Suarez crying after World Cup elimination 

Manchester United hero Patrice Evra has liked a picture on Instagram of Luis Suarez crying after Uruguay's elimination from the FIFA World Cup.

Uruguay beat Ghana 2-0 in the final game of their Group H campaign at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

A double from Giorgian de Arrascaeta did the damage as Diego Alonso's side were en route to the last 16 in the dying embers.

However, South Korea stunned Portugal in the other Group H game with a 2-1 victory, which meant Charrúas exited the competition.

Suarez watched on in the final moments and was inconsolable as his side crashed out of the FIFA World Cup.

Former Manchester United left-back Evra has a long-standing feud with Suarez that dates back to 2011 when the Uruguayan was playing for Liverpool.

The former Barcelona frontman racially abused the Frenchman and was subsequently punished with an eight-game ban and a £40,000 fine by the FA.

Evra celebrated Manchester United's victory over Liverpool in February 2012 by celebrating in front of his Uruguayan foe.

He claimed in March of this year that he had forgiven Luis Suarez for the incident, saying (via Liverpool Echo):

"I received a letter from the owner of Liverpool. It was so nice, and many of my friends were like ‘Patrice you should forgive them’, I say ‘guys, it’s never too late.’ I don’t have any hate."

However, the Manchester United legend appears to have not forgotten about the ordeal.

He has seemingly continued his grudge against Luis Suarez by liking a picture of the Uruguayan in tears.

Manchester United hero Evra not the only one to get revenge over Luis Suarez

Suarez bows out of the World Cup in Qatar

Luis Suarez picks up enemies anywhere he goes, which was the case during the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

The former Liverpool striker denied Ghana the opportunity to make it to the competition's semi-finals.

Suarez handballed a certain goal for the Black Stars on the goalline and was subsequently sent off.

Unfortunately for Ghana, Asamoah Gyan missed the resulting penalty as Uruguay headed into the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars have gained a form of revenge over Luis Suarez in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

They did so by denying Uruguay in the final moments of their clash to score a vital goal as they bombarded goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi's goal.

Ghana made a substitution in the 90+8th minute, which wasted Charrúas' precious time to find a third goal and displace South Korea in second place.

