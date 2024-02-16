Manchester United legend Paul Scholes labels 2011 Barcelona as the best team in Champions League history

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has picked the 2011 Barcelona team as the best side in the history of the UEFA Champions League. La Blaugrana won the competition that year, defeating United 3-1 in the final.

The team boasted the likes of Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta, Xavi Hernandez, Gerard Pique, Carles Puyol, and David Villa among others, with Pep Guardiola at the helm.

After defeating Real Madrid in the semi-final, Guardiola's side brushed away the Red Devils in the final at Wembley. Scholes, who was a part of that United side, has now said (via Barca Times):

"The best team in the Champions League history? Barcelona 2011."

Pep Guardiola's side's possession-based football also impressed the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson, who was left amazed by that Barcelona side. He told the media after the 2011 Wembley final:

"They're the best in Europe, no question about that. In my time as a manager, I would say they're the best team we've faced. Everyone acknowledges that and I accept that. It's not easy when you've been well beaten like that to think another way."

He added:

"No one has given us a hiding like that. It's a great moment for them. They deserve it because they play the right way and enjoy their football."

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta shows his respect to Manchester United icon Paul Scholes

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta, who currently plays for UAE Pro League club Emirates, recently received a signed jersey of Manchester United icon Paul Scholes.

While Iniesta is considered one of the greatest Spanish footballers ever, Scholes is ranked among the best English midfielders to have graced the game. After receiving Scholes' jersey, Iniesta stated (via SportBIBLE):

"Thank you so much to my friends for getting me a signed and personally dedicated shirt from a player I have always greatly admired, Scholes! Thank you Paul.”

Scholes and Iniesta were both maestros of the game. Both players could dictate the tempo of a game masterfully in their prime.