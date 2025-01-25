Manchester United legend Paul Scholes picks if Red Devils should keep or sell 20-year-old star amid concrete interest from Chelsea

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has stated that he would keep Alejandro Garnacho even though he's being linked with a move to Chelsea. The forward has been tipped for a move, but as we enter the final week of the winter transfer window, it has yet to materialize.

Garnacho played 119 times for the Red Devils in the club's youth ranks, scoring 23 goals and 14 assists. The Argentine follows a famous path that Scholes is familiar with. The treble-winning midfielder was part of the famed class of 94 and made 714 appearances at the club's Carrington facilities.

Scholes pointed out that Garnacho is still young and is getting better. He opined that United should keep the youngster, although he admitted that it's a tough decision.

Scholes hopes Manchester United can keep Garnacho, who has already helped the team to the FA Cup and League Cup in his young career. The Argentine star has been linked with moves to Chelsea and Serie A side Napoli, but the Red Devils hold the trump card because he is contracted to them until the summer of 2028.

"At Chelsea, the reality is that I had very little time" - When Juan Sebastian Veron revealed he regretted leaving Manchester United

Argentine star Juan Sebastian Veron regretted leaving Manchester United to join Chelsea after failing to hit the ground running in Manchester. The Argentine joined the Red Devils in 2001 for a reported €42.6 million fee from Lazio.

Veron arrived at Old Trafford as one of the most exciting prospects in the world. However, he did not impress as expected, scoring 11 goals and providing 16 assists in 82 games. He moved to West London in 2003 for a reported €21.8 million fee.

Speaking about his move between the English sides, the Argentine said via the Manchester Evening News:

"At Chelsea, the reality is that I had very little time. I had a major back injury and I was out for practically six months. I was already thinking more about going back to Italy than staying there in England. With United, the truth is that there are few things, very few, that I regret. But one is to have left Manchester. They never pushed me or told me 'you have to go', but they gave me the chance, the possibility."

"I had talks with my former colleagues at that time telling me that I had to stay. And at one moment I decided to leave because I wanted to play, because I didn't know... I should have stayed."

Veron's time in London was even worse than his spell with Manchester United. He managed just 1030 minutes across 14 games for the Blues before he was sold to Estudiantes for a reported €2.2 million in 2006.

Veron retired with the Argentine side in 2017 after two breaks from the game in 2012-13 and 2014-17. He is currently Estudiantes' club president.

