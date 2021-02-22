Paul Scholes thinks David de Gea is becoming a 'real problem' for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes believes David de Gea is becoming a problem for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Norwegian has continued to show faith in the Spanish shot-stopper despite a number of uncharacteristic errors in recent months.

David de Gea has managed to keep just eight clean sheets this season for Manchester United.

The Spaniard has come in for harsh criticism this season, with many fans and pundits calling for him to be dropped in favor of Dean Henderson, who returned from an impressive loan spell with Sheffield United in the summer.

De Gea has been largely inconsistent with his performances in recent times, and Paul Scholes believes he is becoming a problem for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The goalkeeper was also blamed for the the goal United conceded in their 3-1 win over Newcastle United on Sunday.

"Yeah [the clean sheet record is] not good enough. We mentioned it before the game, I think that is the biggest weakness in this team. David again, so sloppy, it's becoming a real problem, having the confidence in your goalkeeper," said Scholes on BT Sport.

"And short corners, United had one out for two or three corners, this is one where David again, can you catch that? He punches it into a really bad area, luckily the shot comes right next to him and he should save it."

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may have to sell either David de Gea or Dean Henderson in the summer

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have to make a tough decision on who his starting goal-keeper for next season will be. This is likely to lead to the sale of the other keeper.

Recent reports suggest that United could part ways with David de Gea and show faith in academy product Dean Henderson, who has been impressive when called upon.

David de Gea has been one of the standout players for Manchester United since joining the club from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2011. He has won the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award four times.