Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand apologises for comments he made about Phil Jones 

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has come out to publicly apologise for the disparaging comments about Phil Jones.

Ferdinand had criticised the 29-year-old for his failure to fulfill his potential, and also said that Jones should have left Manchester United a long time ago. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer came out in defence of Jones, saying that his former teammate was 'out of order' with his comments.

The Manchester United manager also clarified that a horrific injury has been the reason why Jones has not featured at all for over a year.

"Phil has had a horrible 18-19 months and probably a year before that as well with injuries," said the United boss. "I think Rio was a bit, not out of order, but a bit unlucky.

"He should have called me and asked why Phil hasn’t played or why Phil hasn’t been here. Phil is a no fuss, get on with it type of guy. I think that was out of order completely. I know more than anyone how it feels to be injured at that stage."

Rio Ferdinand took the opportunity to apologise for his comments, and said that he did not know the severity of Phil Jones' injury.

''The one area where I would apologise to Phil Jones and anyone at Manchester United who has been a part of his journey. From speaking to people behind the scenes last week, he's had real issues with injuries."

"To the extent that Bruno Fernandes only trained with him for the first time last week - so that tells you how long he's been injured. So I didn't know that, that's not been communicated to the public. So from that standpoint, for someone who's been injured, knowing what that does to you from a mental point of view, I hold my hands up, and I apologise."

Does Phil Jones still have a future at Manchester United?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Phil Jones is in his plans.

Phil Jones emerged as a highly-rated youngster at Blackburn Rovers, which led to Manchester United signing him in 2011.

His versatility saw him deployed in several roles, but his lack of prowess in one position meant he never really cemented his status at the club despite being a regular.

Sir Alex Ferguson once gave a glowing endorsement of Phil Jones, saying:

"The way he is looking, he could be our best-ever player. He may be one of the best players we have ever had, no matter where we play him. At 21 years of age, he is going to be a phenomenal player. He can play anywhere on the pitch. He has such a massive influence, with his instinct and reading of the game."

Unfortunately, that has not been the case for Jones at Manchester United as he has fallen off the radar in recent years. Injuries have undoubtedly played a part in his demise. But the 29-year-old struggled for consistency even when he was fit, and has been the subject of several unflattering internet memes over the years.

Manchester United have signed several defenders in the last year, further pushing Phil Jones down the pecking order. And although Solskjaer would suggest otherwise, it is unlikely the Preston native still has a future at the Old Trafford club.

He still has two years to go on his deal with the club, having signed a contract extension in 2019. But considering his recent fitness struggles, getting a buyer for the player might prove problematic, although a loan move could be considered in the winter transfer window.

You may also like: Fabrizio Romano Exclusive: 5 biggest transfers that could happen before deadline day.

Edited by Bhargav