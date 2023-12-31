Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand names his biggest surprise and best Premier League manager of 2023

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand hailed Wolverhampton Wanderers' Gary O'Neil and Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp as Premier League's surprise and best manager of 2023 respectively.

Gary O'Neil dipped into senior management last season, saving Bournemouth from relegation after Scott Parker's sacking. However, the Cherries replaced him with Andoni Iraola in the summer. O'Neil eventually joined Wolves, who parted ways with Julien Lopetegui.

The Englishman has done an excellent job at Wolves, who sit 11th in the league standings. They have beaten the likes of Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur this season and are on a three-game winning run.

When asked to pick the surprise Premier League manager of the year on TNT Sports, Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand said (via Mirror):

"I would say Gary O'Neil at Wolves. They sacked their manager and I had Wolves to go down based on last season's form. The way he has come in and galvanised the club with Shaun Derry and everything behind the scenes, it's been great with what they have done and they're playing some really good football.

"A few decisions have gone against them and they could have more points on the board and they are doing really well."

When asked to name the best Premier League manager of the year 2023, the former Manchester United defender picked Jurgen Klopp, saying:

"Unai Emery has been magnificent [at Aston Villa] as well. [Roberto] De Zerbi at Brighton is doing magnificent things there, but Klopp for me is the big one with the way he's turned the team around. Last season they were way off it and fell off, but now they are top of the league and looking like title challengers again.

"[Ange] Postecoglou has changed the dynamic of that club [Tottenham] and I have been down to the training ground and it's impressive with what he has done, but he still needs time. But for me, it's Klopp with the way in which he's turned it round so much."

Liverpool currently lead the Premier League table, having finished fifth last season.

Manchester United suffer another Premier League defeat, losing against Nottingham Forest

Manchester United have had a poor 2023-24 season and it continued on Saturday (December 30) as they lost 2-1 against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

The Red Devils came into the Premier League clash on the back of a 3-2 comeback win over Aston Villa at home. However, they looked listless against a determined Nottingham side.

The hosts opened the scoring in the 64th minute via Nicolas Dominguez before Marcus Rashford equalised in the 78th minute. Morgan Gibbs-White then scored the winner four minutes later.

Manchester United have now lost nine of their 20 Premier League games this season, which is as many as they suffered in the entire 2022-23 season. They are seventh in the standings, 11 points behind leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand.