Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand names his favorites to win the Premier League this season

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand recently named his favorites in the ongoing Premier League title race.

The esteemed former center-back shared his perspectives during an engaging session on TNT Sports. He believes that Manchester City, who are the current champions, are yet to unleash their full potential, naming them his favorites to secure the title (via Football London):

"I still can’t look past City. I just feel that they are not even hitting second or third gear yet. They are chilling, and when the turn of the year comes, they know that track and they know the way to go and up their levels - they could go on a 20-game winning streak and I don’t see anyone else who can prove they can do that."

City's recent triumph against Sheffield United at the Etihad Stadium saw them get level on points with Arsenal in the standings - with 40. The Cityzens occupy the third position due to a better goal difference while the Gunners are one position below.

The race for the Premier League crown remains a tight affair, with Liverpool ahead of both clubs by two points.

Arsenal's recent performance has raised questions about their consistency and firepower. Their recent 2-0 loss to West Ham at the Emirates Stadium has been a topic of much discussion.

Despite dominating possession and creating numerous chances, Mikel Arteta's team failed to capitalize. Their inefficiencies in crucial moments in front of goal could potentially derail their title aspirations, in comparison to City, who recently secured a 2-0 win over Sheffield United.

Rio Ferdinand's former club Manchester United, on the other hand, are struggling to find their way into European spots.

Erik ten Hag anticipates return of five players amid Manchester United's crucial fixtures

Erik Ten Hag has shared a crucial update that could significantly influence the team's trajectory in the Premier League. The Dutch tactician has revealed the imminent return of several key players, which will offer a glimpse of optimism for the team's supporters.

Ahead of their match against Nottingham Forest, he elaborated on the team's missing players during a pre-match briefing (via Daily Post):

“Mid-January, we expect many players back. Mason [Mount], Casemiro, [Lisandro] Martinez, [Tyrell] Malacia. We expect Harry Maguire, of course. We expect many players to return in January."

United lost the match against Nottingham Forest 2-1, which added further to theri woes. As the Premier League season progresses, the return of these key players for Manchester United under Ten Hag's guidance could be a turning point.

The Red Devils are currently positioned seventh in the league standings with 31 points from 20 matches. They will have a daunting series of matches ahead, including ones against Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa, both above them in the standings.