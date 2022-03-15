Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand names PSG and Barcelona stars as the two defenders he would sign for the club

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has named PSG's Marquinhos and Barcelona's Ronald Araujo as the two defensive signings he would have made for the club.

The backline has been a worry for United this season as the Red Devils have already conceded 40 goals this season in the Premier League. This was more evident in the Manchester derby as the defence was completely at fault for the first two goals scored by City.

United did sign Raphael Varane in the summer to add more steel to the back four. However, the Frenchman has missed several games due to injury.

Club captain Harry Maguire's performances have been under the scanner this season as well, with the England international making a lot of key errors during the campaign.

With Eric Bailly and Phil Jones' futures uncertain, fans are hoping that Manchester United will make a move for another defender this summer.

Former United star Rio Ferdinand named two players that he would sign to improve things at the back on his YouTube channel, Vibe with Five. The Champions League winner said he would go for PSG captain Marquinhos and Barcelona's Ronald Araujo.

"I would sign Marquinhos. I would sign the Uruguayan at Barcelona [Araujo]," said Ferdinand.

The Barca star has already been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent months as he is set to enter the final year of his contract with the Blaugrana.

Manchester United are looking to sign a world class centre-back in the summer. Antonio Rüdiger and Ronald Araújo are options.

PSG's Marquinhos and Manchester United target Ronald Araujo have had stellar campaigns this season

The PSG captain is considered to be one of the best defenders in world football at the moment and the stats this season don't lie. The Brazilian has an incredible pass success percentage of 93.8 in Ligue 1. He has also made 1.2 tackles and 3.1 clearances per game.

Araujo is enjoying somewhat of a breakout season with Barcelona. The 23-year-old has produced some solid performances this campaign and even has three goals to his name.

His contract situation is a hot topic at the moment, with reports suggesting that he isn't close to agreeing an extension with the Blaugrana.

Manchester United have been keeping a close eye on things and according to the latest update, they're pushing hard to sign the Uruguayan defender for a bargain fee.





Manchester United chances of signing Ronald Araujo are increasing – A Contact is in place, talks are happening daily - A exit is a real possibility.

While signing Marquinhos would be considered a long shot, Araujo could prove to be smart business for United.

