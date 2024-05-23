Manchester United legend Roy Keane names greatest-ever Premier League manager, snubs Sir Alex Ferguson

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has named Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola as the greatest-ever Premier League manager.

In doing so, he snubbed Sir Alex Ferguson, the former Red Devils boss, who is widely regarded as the greatest to have managed in the English top-flight. While at Old Trafford for 27 years, the Scottish tactician won the league title on 13 occasions and handed his club the UEFA Champions League trophy twice.

Keane also spent his entire career at Old Trafford between 1993 and 2006 under the guidance of Sir Alex. However, seemingly alluding to his falling-out with the-then Red Devils boss before his exit, Keane picked Guardiola as his all-time greatest.

Speaking on The Overlap, and placing Ferguson second, the retired midfielder said (via HITC):

"I'll go with Pep. One, I like Pep, but then if I don't pick Fergie, some people think it's personal."

Kean's choice may still seem reasonable to many given what the Spanish coach has achieved with Manchester City since his arrival in England. Guardiola joined the Cityzens before the start of the 2016/17 season and has led them to six Premier League trophies since then.

He also managed the club in their maiden UEFA Champions League success last campaign. The club also marked their fourth consecutive league title after pipping Arsenal to the honor this year.

Manchester United legend Roy Keane's list of top five Premier League managers

ex-Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane

After picking Pep Guardiola and former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson for the top two spots, Roy Keane named three other greats in his top five. In fifth place was Arsenal icon Arsene Wenger (via Planet Football).

The French coach managed the Gunners for 1234 matches across competitions. He secured three Premier League trophies along with seven FA Cups, among other honors.

In fourth was Jurgen Klopp, the man who recently put an end to his nine-year stay at Anfield. While he was with the Reds, the German managed to win the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League once each, along with other trophies.

Finishing third on Keane's list was former Chelsea and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho. Most well known for his spell at Stamford Bridge, the ex-Roma boss led the Blues to three Premier League titles but failed to win the Champions League in west London.