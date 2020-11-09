Manchester United legend Roy Keane predicts which team will win the Premier League title

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has said that he would expect Liverpool to retain their Premier League title this season.

Speaking in the aftermath of Liverpool's 1-1 draw against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, Keane said that it would "take a lot" to beat this Liverpool side to the title this season.

Jurgen Klopp's men cantered to the Premier League title last season, amassing 99 points, and finishing 18 points ahead of Manchester City, who finished second.

This season, the Premier League table is a lot closer than was last season. Leicester City currently lead the standings after eight matches, but they are just a point above Tottenham Hotspur, who lead Liverpool only on goal difference.

But for Keane, he has seen enough to put Liverpool as his favourites to win the league this season.

Keane was a pundit on Sky Sports on Sunday, and raved about Liverpool's quality.

"We know about Liverpool’s quality, but I look at the body language and mind-set and hunger of teams who have won the league, and I see that so much in this Liverpool team," he said.

"I still think it’s going to take a lot to stop this team. I know they’re not at their best, they’re grinding out results."

"But Jurgen Klopp will be delighted with that result. Winning championships is about dealing with setbacks and disappointments and I saw that with Liverpool today," Keane finished.

Keane also attacked Manchester City for leaving themselves short with their striking options this season. City have not scored more than one goal in their last five Premier League games, and Keane said that was a result of not having the personnel in place.

"‘I think the big worry for Man City, they are always brilliant to watch, but it’s the lack of goals. I think it will be very difficult for them to win the league. ‘When you look at their squad, to only have two strikers, the board have to be critical of themselves. They only have themselves to blame. I don’t see Man City winning the league this season," he said.

Carragher predicts closer Premier League title race

Jamie Carragher said that the title race would be close for Liverpool

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher, who was also on Sky Sports with Keane, also said that he expected the Premier League title race to be closer this year, than in the last few seasons.

"No team has looked anywhere near their best this season. It’s a strange season with the lack of a pre-season," Carragher said.

"But I would say there’s more signs of Liverpool getting to their best than Man City right now."

"I don’t think any team will get the points that we’ve seen in the last two seasons and that’s what gives every team a shout," the Reds legend concluded.