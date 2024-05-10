Manchester United legend says Arsenal 'don’t deserve to be champions' if they lose to the Red Devils this weekend

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand claimed that Arsenal don't deserve to be champions if they lose to Manchester United in their upcoming Premier League fixture. The Red Devils are set to host the Gunners at Old Trafford on May 12 in a mouth-watering fixture that has got the entire footballing world talking.

Arsenal currently sit atop the Premier League pyramid with 83 points after 36 games. Manchester City are just a point behind with a game in hand and will keep them on their toes all the way until Matchday 38.

Meanwhile, Manchester United crashed to a humiliating 4-0 defeat to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in their last game. With fellow Premier League side Chelsea flogging London rivals West Ham United 5-0, the Red Devils slipped to eighth place in the standings.

An injury crisis has ravaged Manchester United, with manager Erik ten Hag forced to play Brazilian midfielder Casemiro as a centre-back. With United in a shambles, Ferdinand has claimed that the Gunners won't deserve to be Premier League champions if they fall to the Red Devils.

On his FIVE Podcast, the former English centre-back said:

"I think if Arsenal lose against Man United in this game, they don’t deserve to be champions. Because you’re going to a team that’s depleted, lacking confidence, almost nothing to play for in the league now, and they’re the teams you want to play against in the run-in."

Both Mikel Arteta and Erik ten Hag are under pressure to deliver a positive result, albeit for completely different reasons. The Gunners need a win to consolidate their title hopes and Ten Hag needs it to secure his future at Old Trafford, in this contest of gargantuan proportions.

"I respect it" - Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand praises sporting director Edu's role in Arsenal's success

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand praised Arsenal sporting director Edu for his significant role in the Gunners' success this season.

Edu plied his trade as a midfielder for Corinthians, Arsenal, and Valencia in a 13-year-long career. He made 121 appearances for the Gunners between 2001 and 2005, bagging 15 goals and seven assists in the process.

The Brazilian was appointed as the London club's first sporting director in the summer of 2019. He has since made calculated, thorough moves in an attempt to take the Gunners to the top of the English pyramid, experiencing a great degree of success so far.

Edu signed Declan Rice from West Ham United (£103 million), Kai Havertz from Chelsea (£65 million), and David Raya from Brentford (on loan) last summer. The trio have become integral contributors in their title charge, and Ferdinand has acknowledged the incredible planning and execution from Edu.

He said (via his Five Podcast):

"Arsenal, I respect so much what Arsenal are about, what they’ve done, and where they’ve come from to where they are now. They’ve still got to get over that final hurdle, but you can’t underestimate what Edu and the hierarchy behind Mikel Arteta have done, it’s been an absolutely remarkable, fabulous job they’ve done and I respect it."

After facing Manchester United, the Gunners will end their season at home against Everton.