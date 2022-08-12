"I've got a bad feeling about the guy" - Manchester United legend sets off on astonishing rant on potential transfer target

Former Manchester United player Lou Macari has shared words of apprehension about his former club's pursuit of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot in the ongoing transfer window.

After the departure of Paul Pogba to Juventus and Nemanja Matic to Roma on free transfers, the Red Devils are currently pursuing a first-team midfielder. The club identified Rabiot as a transfer target after the team's 2-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion on August 7.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have reached a €17 million agreement for Rabiot with the Bianconeri. To finalise personal terms, club director John Murtough is set to meet the player's mother and agent Veronique in Turin in the coming days.

Speaking on the club's in-house television channel, Macari voiced his opinion on the 27-year-old. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I had never really heard of him. 32 league games last season, no goals. Other qualities? I'm not sure I see them. It is about the black and white. Clubs spend millions of pounds scouting players across Europe, but nobody else has made a move for this fella."

He continued:

"Monaco [who are also interested in Rabiot] is good for going on holiday. But what's the football team ever done? So for them to be interested in him, means nothing. None of the other English clubs are in for him. Why do you think this is? I have got a bad feeling about the guy."

Rabiot, who is in the final year of his contract at the Juventus Stadium, registered two assists in 45 appearances last season. He has helped the Old Lady lift three trophies, including the 2019-20 Serie A title.

So far, Manchester United have roped in centre-back Lisandro Martinez from Ajax, left-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord, and attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen on a free transfer this summer.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag opens up on more incomings

Ahead of their fixture against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on August 13, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag shed light on his transfer plans. When asked if the club would have a better squad by the end of August, he told reporters (via Manchester Evening News):

"We have to. I am convinced we will have."

When asked if he was on the "same page" as the Red Devils board regarding transfer targets, the former Ajax manager replied:

"Yes. I'm happy, I think we're cooperating really well. I cannot tell about any individuals. I cannot talk about players under contract at other clubs."

