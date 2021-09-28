Manchester United legend Silvestre opens up on Sir Alex Ferguson, the glory days, and more in Apollo Tyres fan interaction

With football fans across the world rushing to the stadiums yet again and fan clubs resuming their screenings, Apollo Tyres brought Manchester United’s Supporters Clubs in India together for a unique pre-match get-together before the match against Aston Villa! The Red Devils took on Villa in a Premier League fixture at Old Trafford on Saturday, and ‘Matchday with Mikael Silvestre’ by Apollo Tyres presented fans with the opportunity to interact with club legend Mikael Silvestre over a virtual interaction from their screening venue!

Mikael Silvestre spent an incredible nine seasons at Manchester United and blossomed into a formidable central defender under Sir Alex Ferguson. He won four Premier League titles with the Red Devils and crowned his accomplishments at the club with a UEFA Champions League victory in 2008. Known for his pace and tenacity, Mikael Silvestre was a regular feature of Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United sides and played his part in building one of the most glorious eras in the club’s history.

‘Matchday with Mikael Silvestre’ was the first-of-its-kind interaction for fan clubs in India, where members of three lucky Supporters Clubs were given the chance to interact with Mikael from their screening venue. Fans discussed his prolific career, with some inevitably cheeky questions thrown in about Sir Alex Ferguson’s hairdryer treatment. The representatives from the fan clubs also got to pick Mikael’s brain about the upcoming match and listened to his thoughts on the line-ups and potential tactics.

The event was live-streamed so that fans across the world could tune in to the interaction, which received 2 Mn reach within a day! The event is still available to view here. With public spaces gradually opening and fans coming together once more to support their clubs, this interaction created a lot of excitement among fan clubs in the build-up to the match.

Over the past year, with Manchester United fans supporting the club from home, Apollo Tyres has been creating unique experiences for them to engage with the club. From a nail-biting quiz to virtual interactions with various club legends including Wes Brown, Andrew Cole, Dwight Yorke, and Denis Irwin, Apollo Tyres has been going the distance to bring fans closer to the club. ‘Matchday with Mikael Silvestre’ was the latest experience for the fans, with plenty more to come!

