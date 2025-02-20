Manchester United legend snubs Liverpool and Chelsea legends, names ex-teammate Cristiano Ronaldo as striker who's better than him

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney named Cristiano Ronaldo as the only striker better than him in a recent interview. The English also notably snubbed Liverpool legend Luis Suarez and Chelsea legend Didier Drogba as strikers better than him.

Ad

Wayne Rooney is a Red Devils legend, having led them to 17 trophies, including five Premier League titles. He is also the highest goalscorer in the history of Manchester United with 253 goals in 559 appearances for the club across competitions.

In a recent interview with YouTuber Ben Black, Wayne Rooney played a game where he must remain silent until he hears the name of a better striker than himself. The former Red Devils superstar snubbed multiple legendary strikers including Carlos Tevez, Romelu Lukaku, Harry Kane, Luis Suarez, Didier Drogba, Erling Haaland, and Sergio Aguero.

Ad

Trending

However, Rooney gave up when the name of his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo propped up. Here's how the conversation went:

Interviewer: Cristiano Ronaldo?

Rooney: Yes. That was it. I could've stopped at a couple more as well.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Wayne Rooney shared the dressing room with Ronaldo between 2004 and 2009 at Old Trafford, recording 25 joint-goal participations in 206 outings across competitions. Their attacking duo worked wonders under Sir Alex Ferguson and were key to Manchester United winning the treble in the 2007-08 season.

When Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney took his pick between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Ronaldo and Rooney (L to R) - Source: Getty

In a 2018 appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast, Wayne Rooney shared his take on the age-old Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo debate. The English legend chose Messi over his former Manchester United teammate and said (via GOAL):

Ad

"Yeah, I think I've said this before, but they're both probably the best two players to ever play the game. I just think Messi is, in my eyes, the greatest ever."

Interestingly, the Red Devils legend never won a game against either Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo. He has faced the Argentine legend thrice in his career with Messi winning twice and drawing once. These include two UEFA Champions League finals. In both instances, Messi's Barcelona beat Rooney's Manchester United to win the title with La Pulga finding the net once each time.

Meanwhile, apart from being teammates, Rooney and Ronaldo have faced each other in seven games for club and country. The Portuguese superstar has won five games while the other two were draws. These notably include the 2004 and 2006 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals where Ronaldo's Portugal beat Rooney's England, both times on penalties.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback