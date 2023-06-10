Manchester United legends in disagreement over striker Erik ten Hag must sign this summer

Manchester United legends Dwight Yorke and Andy Cole are in disagreement over which striker their former club should sign this summer.

The Red Devils are evidently in need of a new No. 9 after Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani's exits last year. Wout Weghorst's six-month loan spell ends this summer, after which he will return to Burnley.

Amid this, the Red Devils have been linked with a move for Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. Speaking in March, Cole told King Casino Bonus, via Manchester Evening News:

"Kane is 30 years old next season and Osimhen is currently 24 years old and he's already done a lot at his age too. Italian football is difficult but there will be no doubts that he can adapt to the Premier League.

He added:

"If Manchester United want to pay £100million for a 24-year-old or a 30-year-old, you have to look at it in the long-term. The only value Manchester United can get from Kane is if he can win them the Premier League..."

Yorke, meanwhile, wants Manchester United to sign Kane instead. He said in a recent interview with the Sun:

"He has got a platform to build on after coming third and winning the EFL Cup but they are still far away from City. What this United team needs is a No.9, that needs to be resolved. Harry Kane fits that bill. He still has a few more years and he will give you 25 goals."

Both players have proven their goal-scoring capabilities in recent seasons. Kane (29) is Tottenham and England's record goal-scorer while Osimhen has scored 59 times in 101 career appearances for Napoli. He helped them win the Scudetto this term, scoring 26 times in 32 Serie A games.

Pundit gives verdict on former Manchester United player Jesse Lingard's Nottingham Forest spell

After 21 years on Manchester United's books, Jesse Lingard left the club to join Nottingham Forest last summer.

The Englishman signed a one-year contract with the Tricky Trees, earning a club-record £200,000 per week (h/t NationalWorld). He has now been released by Forest, and Darren Bent believes the move just didn't work out.

The former Aston Villa striker told TalkSPORT, via NottinghamshireLive:

"When you look at the amount of money the club have invested in him for one year, they’ve got no return on that. I know they’ve stayed in the league, and I guess he could turn around and say, ‘I was part of the squad which helped this club stay in the league’. But when you look at actual impact on the pitch, it’s next to nothing."

The 30-year-old made 17 league appearances this season, recording no goals or assists.

