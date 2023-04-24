"They need a proven goalscorer" - Ex-Manchester United man urges Erik ten Hag to sign Premier League striker this summer

Dion Dublin has urged his former club Manchester United to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

Toney has had a stellar season so far, scoring 20 goals and providing five assists in 32 games across competitions. The Bees could now struggle to match the Englishman's ambitions as they currently sit 10th in the table after 32 games.

A move to Manchester United would be a huge step up for the 27-year-old, who will enter the final two years of his contract in July. Dublin, who played for the Red Devils as a forward from 1992 to 1994, told William Hill (h/t TeamTalk):

"In my opinion [Toney] is good enough to go and play for Manchester United, and I think he’d only get better if he went there. Erik ten Hag likes a big striker and they need a proven goal-scorer so maybe they should take a look at Ivan Toney."

Newcastle United recently pulled out of the race to sign Toney but the reason behind their decision was unclear. He runs the risk of a six-month suspension after being slapped with 232 alleged betting charges in November.

Toney was charged with 30 more alleged betting breaches the following month, with the one-cap England international admitting to many of the charges. The Red Devils are in need of a world-class centre-forward and have also been linked with Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen of Napoli.

The club are light up front after Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani's departures last year while loan signing Wouth Weghorst has been poor. He has failed to convince fans after scoring just twice in 23 games across competitions for his new club.

Manchester United gunning for second trophy this season after reaching FA Cup final

Manchester United reached the final of the FA Cup for the first time in five years after beating Brighton & Hove Albion in the semifinals yesterday (April 23).

The two teams played out a goalless draw for 120 minutes before the game went to penalties. The two teams managed 15 shots each in the game but David de Gea and Robert Sanchez did well to keep clean sheets for their respective sides.

Both teams scored their first six kicks in succession before Solly March skied his spot-kick over the bar. Victor Lindelof had the chance to score the winning kick, which he did.

They will now face Manchester City in the final on June 3 for the first time in the competition's history. The Cityzens reached the final after beating Sheffield United 3-0 on Saturday (April 22). Erik ten Hag's side have already won the EFL Cup this season, while City are chasing a historic treble.

Poll : 0 votes