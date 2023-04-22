“The big problem” – Roy Keane names biggest obstacle for treble-seeking Manchester City

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has said that Real Madrid are the biggest hurdle in Manchester City's quest to win the treble.

Manchester United are the only English club to have achieved the feat, doing so in the 1998-99 season under Sir Alex Ferguson. The Cityzens reached the FA Cup final after beating Sheffield United 3-0 in the semifinals on Saturday (April 22).

They're also in the UEFA Champions League last four, where they face Real Madrid next month. Meanwhile, three consecutive league draws for Arsenal have handed City an invaluable advantage in the title race.

The Cityzens have 70 points from 30 games and trail Arsenal by five points. However, they will leapfrog the Gunners if they win their two games in hand. According to Keane, City are now the frontrunners to win the two domestic competitions.

However, the former Republic of Ireland international reckons Los Blancos would be a tough nut to crack, telling ITV Sports, via ManchesterWorld:

"We know how hard it is (the treble), and they have hurdles to get over, particularly Real Madrid, but they are red-hot favourites for the FA Cup, and, of course, the league, but I think Real Madrid is the top one, for me."

Keane was then asked if Manchester City are favourites to pip Arsenal in the title race, to which he replied:

"Very much so. The big problem is getting over Real Madrid."

Real Madrid are 14-time winners of the competition and are the defending champions. City witnessed Madrid's powers of recovery first-hand last season.

The Premier League giants led 5-3 on aggregate with just a minute of normal time remaining. Two late goals forced extra time, where Karim Benzema's 95th-minute penalty powered Madrid through to the final.

Manchester City boss sets Champions League record after Bayern Munich win

Manchester City beat Bayern Munich 4-1 on aggregate in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals last week.

In the process, Pep Guardiola became the first manager to reach ten Champions League semifinals. He has made the finals of the competition just thrice, winning twice.

The two wins came during his time at Barcelona (2008-09 and 2010-11). He reached the Champions League final with Manchester City in 2021, but his team were beaten 1-0 by Chelsea.

Guardiola has won every major domestic trophy in England since becoming City's manager in the summer of 2016. However, he's yet to win a European title with the Sky Blues.

