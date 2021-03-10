Manchester United linked with a move for Atletico Madrid star - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly looking to sign Jan Oblak amidst growing uncertainty regarding David De Gea’s future.

De Gea has been one of the most consistent goalkeepers in the Premier League, and has been a standout performer at Manchester United on many occasions. However, the Spaniard is said to be considering a move back to Real Madrid so he can stay close to his family.

Manchester United have an able backup in Dean Henderson but are looking to add another custodian to their ranks.

Jan Oblak is perhaps one of the best goalkeepers in the world and, as per Sky Sports, Manchester United are considering a move for the Slovenian this summer. He won’t come cheap, though, as he has a £103 million release clause in his contract.

Manchester United will need a top goalkeeper if David De Gea leaves

Title-winning teams need a strong spine, and that begins with a solid goalkeeper. David De Gea was part of the title-winning team under Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United, but his performances in recent seasons have not been as consistent.

The Spaniard has become a lot more error-prone than he was, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still puts a lot of faith in him. His experience at the back will be missed when he leaves as Henderson is still very young.

Sergio Romero’s contract also comes to an end this summer, although the club have the option of extending his stay by another year.

If De Gea leaves, however, Manchester United will have to act and sign a top goalkeeper who is proven at the highest level. Oblak is certainly that player.

The 28-year old’s shot-stopping abilities and leadership qualities have earned him a lot of plaudits at Atletico Madrid. He can organise a defence and still has several years of top-flight football left in him.

The only issue is Manchester United will have to spend £103 million to sign him. Ideally, the club need another attacker and a centre-back, so spending more than a £100 million on a goalkeeper could have an impact on other transfers.

It remains to be seen how much Manchester United can get for De Gea, who has a contract until 2023 with the club.