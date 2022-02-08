Manchester United linked with move for Bayern Munich forward - Reports

According to Sky Sports Germany, Manchester United is one of the three clubs interested in signing Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry.

The German winger’s current contract expires in the summer of 2023 and he is reportedly unhappy with Bayern Munich. The club recently re-signed Kingsley Coman on a lucrative contract and Gnabry at 26 believes he also deserves a big-money extension.

However, it has also been claimed that no negotiations are set to conclude with Gnabry signing an extension. Both the player and the club want to renew the contract although there is plenty of time for things to change. Apart from Manchester United, Spanish rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid are also said to be monitoring Serge Gnabry’s contract situation.

The winger has scored 59 goals and has 28 assists in 152 appearances for Bayern Munich and has won 1 UCL and 3 Bundesliga titles. Manchester United do not have a dearth of options on the wing, although the recent controversy and arrest of Mason Greenwood has probably resulted in the interest.

Mason Greenwood’s controversy set result in changed transfer strategy for Manchester United?

Manchester United have plenty of issues to resolve in the coming time. The new long-term manager will be followed by multiple long-term new signings.

However, with Greenwood unlikely to return, Manchester United will have to sign other attacking players as well. Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani are both past their prime and the latter is set to leave in the summer. Both Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard also want to leave while the club is looking to sell Eric Bailly and Phil Jones as well.

While Jadon Sancho is the player they signed to play on the right wing for the long-term, the England international is perfectly capable of playing on the left. The same might sometimes be all the more necessary due to Marcus Rashford’s inconsistent form. Even if Manchester United bring in a new striker, they will in all probability be in the market for other attacking players as well.

The rumors linking them to Serge Gnabry might as well be a result of the club planning to replace Mason Greenwood in the long term. Obviously, Gnabry is a comprehensive upgrade and his experience of winning trophies might even rub off on other Manchester United players.

