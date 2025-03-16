Manchester United and Liverpool to battle Barcelona for free agent in summer as they look to sign a striker - Reports 

Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly ready to battle Barcelona for the signature of Canadian striker Jonathan David. As reported by Tuttojuve.com, the race for the Lille attacker is heating up.

Ad

David is currently one of the most in-demand players in Europe at the moment with his current deal at Lille expiring this summer. The 25-year-old is particularly enticing because he is set to be available for absolutely nothing.

Since his reported €30 million switch from Belgian side Gent in 2020, David has been one of the most prolific attackers in Ligue 1. He has helped Lille win two trophies during his time at the club, including the Ligue 1 title in 2020-21.

Ad

Trending

David has made 224 appearances for Lille to date scoring 107 goals and producing 27 assists. He has 23 goals and 10 assists in 41 appearances across competitions this season.

The 25-year-old has been capped 59 times for Canada so far and boasts a brilliant return at international level. He has found the back of the net 31 times for his country while setting up 18 goals.

David is predominantly a number nine but has also played as a second striker and even on the flanks earlier in his career. His consistent numbers, versatility and unique skillset make him a brilliant addition to any top club in Europe, that too on a free transfer.

Ad

Barcelona have been heavily linked with a move for David for several months now as they look to replace Robert Lewandowski in the long run. However, they face competition from the likes of Juventus, Manchester United and Liverpool.

Liverpool eyeing a summer move for Manchester United target: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing a move for Manchester United target Joao Gomes in the summer. As reported by Brazilian outlet Gazeta do Urubu via Sport Witness, the Reds are huge admirers of the Brazil international.

Ad

Gomes has been pretty impressive since his move to Wolverhampton Wanderers in January 2023 from Flamengo. He has also become an important player for Brazil at the young age of just 24 and has quite naturally attracted interest from big clubs.

Liverpool and Manchester United are both reportedly keen on the tenacious midfielder's signature. Wolves reportedly value their star midfielder at around £60 million with Flamengo entitled to a 14% sell-on fee.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback