Manchester United target close to joining Liverpool in the summer - Reports

According to Brazilian media outlet Gazeta do Urubu (via Sport Witness), Liverpool are leading the race to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes. The Reds have been impressed by the 24-year-old's performances this season and could make a move for him in the summer.

Gomes moved to the Premier League from boyhood club Flamengo in January 2023. Since then, the midfielder has established himself as a regular at the Molineux, scoring seven goals and providing three more in 79 appearances.

Gomes has been a regular in Vitor Pereira's setup this season, featuring in all but three of the club's 33 matches across competitions. According to the aforementioned report, Liverpool see the Brazilian as a strategic addition and will look to acquire his services in the summer.

However, the Reds might have to compete with Manchester United for the Brazilian's signature, as the Red Devils have also shown an interest in the Wolves star. He is reportedly attracting interest from Serie A clubs as well.

Wolves are well aware of the interest and have reportedly slapped a price tag of £60 million or more on the central midfielder. If a deal should materialize, Gomes' former side, Flamengo, will reportedly receive around 14% of the transfer fee.

Liverpool manager names midfielder as right-back solution to replace Trent Alexnader-Arnold in Carabao Cup final

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has hinted that he could deploy midfielder Curtis Jones at right-back during the side's Carabao Cup final clash with Newcastle United on Sunday (March 16). Trent Alexander-Arnold picked up a knock in the Reds' Champions League Round of 16 second-leg loss to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Tuesday (March 11).

Speaking in a press conference ahead of the final, Slot confirmed Alexander-Arnold's unavailability and hinted at playing Jones at right-back. He said (via the Echo):

"Maybe Curtis can play [right-back]. Trent is not available, he won't be there, he is still to be assessed but we do expect him back before for the season's end."

Liverpool's second choice right-back option, Conor Bradley, is also out injured, which leaves the manager with a selection headache ahead of the Newcastle game. The Reds will look to win the Carabao Cup for a second successive season; they beat Chelsea 1-0 in the final last season.

