Manchester United and Liverpool join race to sign top Arsenal target in January - Reports

Manchester United and Liverpool have reportedly joined the race for the signing of Arsenal target Joao Palhinha in January 2024. As claimed by Teamtalk, the Fulham midfielder is high in demand ahead of the winter transfer window with a host of clubs interested in his service.

Fulham parted ways with Aleksandar Mitrovic in the summer following an impressive comeback season in the Premier League. However, they managed to keep hold of another of their top performer Palhinha, despite strong interest from clubs across Europe.

Bayern Munich were close to landing the Portugal international in the summer, but the deal broke down at the last moment. The 28-year-old also signed a new deal at Craven Cottage but interest in him has refused to die down.

As per Teamtalk, Bayern Munich have kept monitoring the defensive midfielder since the failed move. However, Manchester United and Liverpool have also reportedly joined the race for his signature alongside long-term admirers Arsenal.

Bayern Munich reportedly agreed to a reported fee of around £60 million for Palhinha in January, as per Teamtalk, and are understood to be looking for that valuation to part ways with their prized asset.

Palhinha has been a key player for Fulham this season, having appeared 14 times on the field and having scored twice in the process. While Fulham have not been as good as they were last season, Palhinha has been ever-impressive.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright heaps praise on Manchester United star after Chelsea win

Arsenal icon Ian Wright heaped praise on Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay following his wonderful display against Chelsea in the midweek. The Brit scored a brace to help his side beat Chelsea 2-1 in the Premier League on Wednesday, December 9.

Ian Wright hailed the impact McTominay has made this season after being close to being sold in the summer. The former Arsenal hero claimed that McTominay is very effective when it comes to getting into the box and scoring. He wrote on his Wrighty's House podcast (as per TBR):

“Scott McTominay, I love what he is doing. Because when you look at the way he’s playing and the way he is being played, you watch Scott McTominay from when he was a young player, that’s what he did. He’s an eight. He blasts into the box. You’ve got to recognise that, and that’s how you’ve got to play him. He’s effective. He scores goals. He gets in the box.”

McTominay has been crucial for Manchester United this season, particularly in recent weeks. The 27-year-old has found the back of the net six times in 16 games across competitions and has somewhat guaranteed his spot in Erik ten Hag's side.