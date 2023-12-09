"You’ve got to recognise that" - Arsenal legend Ian Wright heaps praise on Manchester United star after Chelsea win

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has lavished praise on Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay following his heroics in the 2-1 Premier League home win over Chelsea in midweek.

The Scot opened the scoring in the 19th minute after captain Bruno Fernandes had fluffed an early penalty. Following Cole Palmer's 45th-minute equaliser, McTominay restored United's lead in the 69th minute to become the side's top-scorer this season with six goals.

The win sent Erik ten Hag's side up to sixth in the standings, trailing leaders Arsenal (36) by nine points after 15 games. Meanwhile, Wright hailed the impact and recent resurgence of McTominay, who was close to being sold in the summer.

“Scott McTominay, I love what he is doing," said Wright on his Wrighty's House podcast (as per TBR). "Because when you look at the way he’s playing and the way he is being played, you watch Scott McTominay from when he was a young player, that’s what he did.

“He’s an eight. He blasts into the box. You’ve got to recognise that, and that’s how you’ve got to play him. He’s effective. He scores goals. He gets in the box.”

United next take on Bournemouth at home on Saturday (December 9) as they seek to stay in touch with the top four.

How have Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea fared this season in the PL?

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal have had contrasting starts to the Premier League season.

While the Gunners are atop the standings with 36 points from 15 games, United are nine points behind in sixth, while the Blues are another eight points adrift in tenth.

Arsenal have won 11 of their 15 league outings, while the corresponding numbers for United and Chelsea are nine and five respectively. Two of the three sides won in midweek.

While the Gunners prevailed 4-3 at Luton Town to go two points clear at the top, United beat Chelsea 2-1 at home to move to sixth, their fourth league win in five games.