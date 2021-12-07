Manchester United and Liverpool locked in race with La Liga outfit for 18-year-old wonderkid: Reports

Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on American wonderkid Ricardo Pepi. Meanwhile, La Liga holders Atletico Madrid are also interested in the player and are set to go all out to secure the player's services.

The 18-year-old has been a sensation for FC Dallas in Major League Soccer this season, scoring 13 goals in 31 league appearances in America. Pepi also has three goals in six international caps for the USA.

Both Liverpool and Manchester United have no shortage of world-class talents in their respective academies but adding Pepi to the mix won’t hurt their case. Pepi’s out-and-out center-forward traits have already been on display in the United States and the rival clubs believe he will thrive in England as well.

La Liga giants Atletico Madrid may not have the pulling power of Manchester United or Liverpool but it would be foolish to count them out. Diego Simeone has a knack for luring young talents to the club and seeing Pepi in La Liga will not be a surprise.

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich are also interested in Pepi’s talents and are believed to be keeping a close eye on the developing situation. With so many clubs vying for Pepi’s services, Liverpool and Manchester United will need to act fast to close the deal.

According to The Mirror, Manchester United and Liverpool can go for the player in the winter transfer window itself, hoping to reduce the competition. Pepi’s current club FC Dallas are not very keen on selling the player, at least not without extracting a hefty sum. Dallas is supposedly looking for a bid in the region of €8.8 million. Some expensive add-ons and bonuses could also be on the cards.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp not happy with appointment of new Manchester United manager

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Ralf Rangnick signing for Manchester United is not good for other Premier League clubs. The Reds are considerably ahead of Manchester United in the Premier League standings but Klopp is not thrilled with what could follow.

He has claimed that Manchester United will improve instantly, which could trouble other Premier League aspirants. Rangnick has only managed Manchester United in one game since stepping in as interim manager, guiding them to a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace.

