‘Unfortunately a good coach is coming to Manchester United’ – Jurgen Klopp claims Ralf Rangnick appointment is “not good news for other teams” 

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said: 'Unfortunately a good coach is coming to Manchester United’ while reacting to the news that his fellow countryman Ralf Rangnick is joining Manchester United as interim manager.

The Red Devils are said to have signed an agreement with German coaching legend Ralf Rangnick to take the reins as interim manager. This comes after the Manchester United board decided to part ways with club legend turned manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last week.

Jurgen Klopp believes Rangnick will have an instant impact on the struggling English Premier League heavyweights after humiliating defeats at the hands of Liverpool, Manchester City, and Watford.

Speaking to the press ahead of Liverpool's game against Southampton on Saturday, Klopp reacted to the Manchester United-Ralf Rangnick story and said:

“Unfortunately a good coach is coming to England and Man Utd. He built most famously two clubs from nowhere to proper threats and forces in Germany with Hoffenheim and Leipzig."

"He did a lot of different jobs in football but always his first concern was being a coach and a manager. That's what his best skill is, obviously."

"United will be organised on the pitch, we should realise that - that's obviously not good news for other teams! But all coaches in the world, we need time to train with our teams and Ralf will pretty quickly realise he has no time to train as they play all the time, so that makes it a bit tricky for him."

Klopp added: "Between the coaches (in Germany) he is very highly regarded, and wherever he was he did an incredible job. In the football world in Germany, he is very, very well regarded, and rightly so."

Ralf Rangnick's arrival at Manchester United enhances their chances of finishing top-4 in EPL this season

Ralf Rangnick will have to deliver instantly as Manchester United stand below Tottenham, Arsenal and West Ham in 8th position in the English Premier League.

Although Manchester United have qualified for the second round of the Champions League this season, a top-4 finish in the Premier League secures them a draw position next year.

Cristiano Ronaldo's dream comeback at Old Trafford could suffer a major blow if he misses a chance to play in the 2022-23 Champions League.

It will be interesting to see what fundamental changes the arrival of the German coaching legend will bring to the struggling Man United team. Rangnick might go ahead with Ole's plan to sign a player for the much more important holding midfield position, which seems to be one missing piece in the team.

