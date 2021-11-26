Ralf Rangnick is expected to play leading role in choosing permanent successor at Manchester United - Reports

Ralf Rangnick, who is expected to be announced as Manchester United's interim manager, will also play a vital role in choosing a permanent successor at the club.

According to Mark Ogden of ESPN, Rangnick's advisory roles at Manchester United are not clear. Despite that, the former RB Leipzig coach will be playing a leading role in choosing a permanent manager following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

According to the aforementioned source, current PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino was Manchester United's first-choice candidate as their permanent manager. However, Rangnick's arrival at Old Trafford could see a change in approach in the selection process.

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict #mufc 's initial choice for the permanent position is Mauricio Pochettino, but that was before Rangnick's arrival. Terms of Rangnick's advisory role have not been made clear but he is expected to play a leading role in choosing a permanent successor. [ @MarkOgden_ 🗞 #mufc's initial choice for the permanent position is Mauricio Pochettino, but that was before Rangnick's arrival. Terms of Rangnick's advisory role have not been made clear but he is expected to play a leading role in choosing a permanent successor. [@MarkOgden_]

Ralf Rangnick is currently the head of sports and development at Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow. Manchester United have been negotiating with them to bring in the 63-year-old German as their interim manager.

According to ESPN, following the emergence of Rangnick, United are doubtful to to give Michael Carrick six games in charge as previously planned. However, the former midfielder will be in charge of Manchester United's game against Chelsea at the weekend.

It is worth noting that Carrick did make a winning start to his role as caretaker manager. Manchester United beat Villarreal 2-0 in the Champions League to advance to the knockout rounds of the competition.

A host of big names were linked to take over at Manchester United on an interim basis. These names included the likes of Ernesto Valverde, Rudi Garcia, Lucien Favre and Paulo Fonseca. But now it looks likely Rangnick will be announced as the club's interim manager in the coming days.

Ralf Rangnick will be tasked with steadying the ship at Manchester United

Ralf Rangnick's first task as Manchester United's interim manager will be to steady the ship at Old Trafford. United are going through a rough patch of form in the Premier League. The Red Devils have suffered five defeats in their previous seven games which resulted in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer getting the sack.

As things stand, Manchester United are eighth in the Premier League standings, having amassed just 17 points from their opening 12 games.

Ralf Rangnick seems like the ideal candidate to take Manchester United out of their current form. The 63-year-old tactician is highly regarded in Germany and is deemed the godfather of the gegenpressing system.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Talks now on with Lokomotiv as advanced by Ralf Rangnick told Man Utd board on Monday he’ll accept this interim job only if future ‘consultancy’ with power on club choices will be included in the deal. Man Utd are prepared to accept this condition. 🔴🇩🇪 #MUFC Talks now on with Lokomotiv as advanced by @TheAthleticUK Ralf Rangnick told Man Utd board on Monday he’ll accept this interim job only if future ‘consultancy’ with power on club choices will be included in the deal. Man Utd are prepared to accept this condition. 🔴🇩🇪 #MUFCTalks now on with Lokomotiv as advanced by @TheAthleticUK. https://t.co/VA3XSb0eef

