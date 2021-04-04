Manchester United and Liverpool target opens up about potential move

Manchester United and Liverpool target Marcel Sabitzer has given a positive hint regarding a move to the Premier League. The RB Leipzig midfielder has been linked to both Premier League giants and could make his move this summer.

The Austrian joined Leipzig from Rapid Wien in 2014 and has become a pivotal part of the first team in recent years. Sabitzer managed 16 goals from 44 games last season, alerting top clubs around Europe. This season, he has found the back of the net seven times from 31 appearances.

Manchester United are said to be interested in his services, while Liverpool are also eyeing his services after their underwhelming title-defence campaign.

The 27-year-old’s future continues to hang in the balance, as he has entered the final 18 months of his contract with Leipzig. The Bundesliga side believe that Sabitzer has no intention of extending his stay, so they could be willing to move him on. The player himself has revealed a desire to play in the Premier League, where he is wanted by Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

As the summer draws closer, Sabitzer was asked to shed light on his future in a recent interview. When he was asked whether he would like to be a part of the traditional clubs of Europe like Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Real Madrid or Manchester United, the midfielder responded:

“I can imagine it a lot” said Sabitzer.

The midfielder’s position on the field has been tweaked by Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann this season.

Sabitzer has been asked to sacrifice his offensive instincts to play in a defensive position. While the player has revealed that he has enjoyed the change, the Manchester United and Liverpool target admitted he still nurtures the hunger to contribute in attack.

“I enjoyed the position. The new position also changed my game again. In the centre, you will receive the ball more, and you have to make faster decisions. However, I still have the urge to create something offensively” said Sabitzer.

Marcel Sabitzer could flourish at Manchester United and Liverpool

Marcel Sabitzer

Despite the plethora of midfield options at Manchester United, Marcel Sabitzer, with his versatility, would be a welcome addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

The Austrian would also flourish at Liverpool, as Jurgen Klopp would love to have a hard worker like Marcel Sabitzer in his ranks, especially with the uncertain future of Georginio Wijnaldum.

With his contract expiring next summer, Marcel Sabitzer could also be available for cheap.

