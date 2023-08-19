Manchester United have loan plans for Mason Greenwood after fan backlash - Reports

Manchester United's troubled prodigy Mason Greenwood is yet to find a way back to professional football after seeing his criminal charges dropped in February this year.

The English forward is currently linked with a loan move to Turkey, as reported by renowned sports media outlet FotoSpor.

Manchester United recently concluded the first phase of their internal investigation over Mason Greenwood's case and released an official statement. The club denied having made a decision over the youngster's future, stating:

"The fact-finding phase of our investigation is now complete, and we are in the final stages of making a decision on Mason Greenwood’s future."

"We have responsibilities to Mason as an employee, as a young person who has been with the club since the age of seven, and as a new father with a partner."

While the Red Devils have publicly denied confirming the young forward's reintegration into the squad, media reports suggesting the opposite have incited fans to stage their opinions on the matter. A major chunk of the Manchester United fanbase is seemingly against Mason Greenwood's return to Old Trafford, with reports of planned protests against the decision surfacing.

A group of female United supporters have formed an alliance to express their displeasure over the situation and have labelled themselves 'Female Fans Against Greenwood's Return'. They recently issued a statement against the forward, stating that reinstating Greenwood into the first team "legitimises and normalises sexual assault and domestic abuse" (source: Goal).

Consequently, the 21-year-old prodigy remains on the sidelines, waiting for Manchester United to take a stance on his future at the club.

Mason Greenwood last appeared in a Manchester United jersey in January 2022

Ever since the shocking news of Mason Greenwood's involvement in a domestic abuse case emerged in January of 2022, the England international has been serving an indefinite suspension from all footballing activities.

The Bradford-born striker last played for the Red Devils in January of 2022 itself, featuring in his side's 1-0 win over West Ham United. The forward has since been out of action but has continued to take individual training from coach Ben Mangan.

Mangan, who has also coached the likes of Kobbie Mainoo and Anthony Elanga, has been mentoring the ostracized Greenwood for some time now. The duo were recently spotted together, working on the player's fitness as reported by The Sun.

Manchester United remain sceptical of their academy product's return and are yet to assign the youngster's jersey number 11 to anyone else.