Manchester United loanee Antony believes one key thing about Spain has helped him turn his form around

Manchester United attacker Antony credited the weather in Spain for his better performances on loan with Real Betis. The Brazilian attacker said that the sunshine in Seville has helped him greatly, comparing it to the mostly gloomy climate in Manchester.

He has hit the ground running for Betis, collecting four goals and four assists in 10 games. Speaking to local TV, he said (via TribalFootball):

“The city has also played a lot, which is better (than Manchester) and good here. I am very happy here with it. And the sun here helps a lot. You’re every day at noon, awake, listening to yourself, I go to sleep smiling and that’s the most important thing for me."

Antony has been a much-maligned signing for Manchester United, struggling to make any notable impact after a massive reported £85 million move from Ajax in the summer of 2023. He has made 96 appearances for the Red Devils, tallying just 12 goals and five assists.

He eventually secured a short-term move to the LaLiga side who are keen on making a push for European qualification. They are currently sixth in the Spanish top flight, looking to make ground against the likes of Villarreal and Athletic Club.

Manchester United miss out on signing of teenage star who is set to join Chelsea - Reports

Quenda will join Chelsea in 2026.

Sporting Lisbon youngster Geovany Quenda is reportedly set to join Chelsea from the 2025-26 season. Manchester United were said to be trying to sign the 17-year-old but eventually lost out to the Blues, who have secured his services for a reported fee of £40 million.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the Red Devils' insistence on having the player join in the upcoming summer eventually proved to be the deal-breaker. The London side, on the other hand, were willing to allow him to stay with the Portuguese side for a further season, allowing him to develop and receive regular minutes.

Quenda made his first-team debut under current Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim for Sporting. While he came up through the youth set-up as an attack-minded player, Amorim used him as a right wing-back in his typical 3-4-2-1 shape.

He has grown into a highly versatile player, occupying positions all over the pitch, including being a winger on either flank, as a wing-back as well as in midfield. He has made 44 appearances in all competitions this season, collecting two goals and eight assists.

