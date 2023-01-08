Manchester United loanee Eric Bailly shown red card after sending opponent to hospital with horror challenge

Eric Bailly, the Manchester United defender currently on loan at Marseille, was dismissed from their Coupe de France match against Hyeres just 15 minutes into the match.

Bailly was shown a red-card after he tackled opposing player Almike Moussa N'Diaye with a kick to the chest while trying to intercept the ball during a counter-attack.

The Marseille defender can be seen making the rash tackle in the video below:

Midi/Minuit @midiminuit__ 🟥 LE TACLE ASSASSIN DE BAILLY EN COUPE DE FRANCE ! LE TACLE ASSASSIN DE BAILLY EN COUPE DE FRANCE ! 😱🟥https://t.co/efeYjEN0Bg

The referee immediately showed Bailly a red card for the foul. N'Diaye had to be taken off the field on a stretcher and transported to the hospital. It is currently unknown how severe N'Diaye's injuries are.

Marseille went into the match against Hyeres as heavy favorites, and Bailly's early dismissal didn't affect the outcome as they came out with a 2-0 win. Another former Manchester United player was pivotal in the match as Alexis Sanchez scored the side's opener from the penalty spot.

It remains to be seen how long Bailly will be out of action due to his suspension, as well as how his absence will affect the team's performance in future matches.

The Manchester United loanee has had difficulty staying fit during his time at Marseille. He has made only 12 appearances for the team this season and has missed a number of games due to leg and thigh injuries.

Manchester United continue pursuit of a goalscorer, prepare to sign Dutch striker on loan

Netherlands v Argentina: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

According to journalist Santi Aouna, Manchester United are close to completing a loan deal this January for Wout Weghorst. The Besiktas and Netherlands striker is on the club's radar as they search for a reliable goalscorer.

The report suggests that Weghorst's physical presence and ability to dominate in the air make him a good fit for United manager Erik ten Hag's desired style of play. Weghorst played a key role in the Netherlands' World Cup campaign and scored a brace against Argentina in the quarter-finals.

Reporter Santi Aouna discussed the developing situation:

“The board of Manchester United is happy and has settled on 30-year-old-striker Wout Weghorst.”

“According to our sources, United have made very good progress on the transfer of the former Wolfsburg striker, who was bought for €17.5m by Burnley in January 2022 and then loaned this season to Besiktas after the relegation of the Clarets to the Championship.”

“The deal, which should materialize in the form of paying a loan fee, is even almost complete between the different parties.”

United were also recently linked with a loan offer for Al-Nassr's Vincent Aboubakar.

