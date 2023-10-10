Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood speaks out after scoring first goal for Getafe

On-loan Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood has reacted after opening his account for Getafe, whom he joined this summer.

Greenwood, 22, was arrested by the Manchester police in January 2022 on charges of attempted rape and coercive behaviour. As a result, he was suspended by United pending an investigation.

Although the charges were overturned a year later due to insufficient evidence, an attempt to bring the player back was met with widespread backlash. United concluded that it would be best for both parties to part ways and as a result, Greenwood was loaned out to La Liga side Getafe for the season.

Playing his fifth game for the side on Sunday, the 22-year-old scored, converting Borja Mayoral's cutback to put Getafe 2-1 up at Celta Vigo in the 33rd minute. The game eventually ended 2-2.

Greenwood took to Instagram after ending a 628-day competitive scoring drought, hailing Getafe's team spirit for a hard-earned away point, captioning the post:

"Happy to score my first goal for Getafe. Amazing team spirit to come away from the game with a point."

The post has since garnered nearly 1.5 million likes. Greenwood is contracted with United till 2025 but seems to have already played his last for them.

How Mason Greenwood fared for Manchester United

Mason Greenwood is one of the most talented players to have come through the ranks at Manchester United and has gone on to feature for the first team. He made his debut in the 2018-19 season but didn't open his account.

Greenwood provided a glimpse of his precocious talent in the 2019-20 season when he bagged 17 goals and four assists in 49 games across competitions. It was one of the best campaigns in recent memory by a teenager in English football.

As if to prove that his previous season was no fluke, Greenwood had another dominant 2020-21 season, contributing 12 goals and six assists in 52 games across competitions.

He was beginning to get started in the 2021-22 campaign - bagging six goals and two assists in 24 games across competitions - before being indefinitely suspended by the club. Overall, he played 129 times for Manchester United, contributing 35 goals and 12 assists.