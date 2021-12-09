Manchester United lodge enquiry to sign 22-year-old forward linked with Arsenal and Liverpool: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix. The Portugal international has failed to live up to expectations in the Spanish capital since joining the club from Benfica in a deal worth £126 million in the summer of 2019.

According to AS, a host of Europe's top clubs, including the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal, are keen to sign Joao Felix in January. The player is believed to be keen to leave the club.

Joao Felix rose through the youth ranks at Benfica before making his debut for the club during the 2018-19 season. He immediately became a regular starter for the club in his debut season as a professional footballer.

Felix enjoyed an incredible debut campaign as he scored 20 goals in 43 appearances in all competitions for the Portuguese giants. His performances earned him the Golden Boy award in 2019.

Joao Felix was courted by a number of Europe's top clubs before he eventually signed for Spanish giants Atletico Madrid. Atletico Madrid spent £126 million, the fourth-highest transfer fee ever, to sign Joao Felix from Benfica.

Diego Simeone's side signed Felix with the view that he would be the ideal replacement for Antoine Griezmann. The Frenchman left the club to join Barcelona that summer.

Felix has, however, struggled to live up to expectations during his time with Atletico Madrid. He has scored just 20 goals in 87 appearances in all competitions. Recent reports have suggested Atletico Madrid could be open to the prospect of selling Joao Felix.

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months. The Uruguyuan's playing time at Old Trafford has diminished this season due to a combination of injuries and the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona will try to sign the 34-year-old in January. Manchester United could try to sign Joao Felix to replace Cavani if the former PSG star decides to leave the club.

Manchester United are likely to focus on signing a defensive midfielder in January

Manchester United have often struggled against top-quality opponents this season due to a lack of top-quality midfielders within their squad.

Despite Fred and Scott McTominay putting some impressive performances recently for Manchester United, the Red Devils are still short of a quality midfielder. So they are likely to try to sign a top-quality, ball-playing midfielder in January or next summer.

🚨 João Félix intended in England.

According to Cadena SER, Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle United have asked for the 22-year-old striker.

Remember that the athlete arrived at Atlético de Madrid in 2019, for 127 million euros, from Benfica.

Manchester United are preparing themselves for Paul Pogba's potential exit as well. Pogba's contract with the club is set to expire next summer, and the Frenchman has thus far rejected the chance to extend his deal with the club. The Red Devils will therefore focus their efforts on trying to sign a new midfielder rather than Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix.

