Manchester United lying in wait to sign former Arsenal winger: Reports

Manchester United are one of the many clubs waiting in the wings to sign Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry.

The German winger is one of the top performing players in the Bundesliga. He has had a previous spell in the Premier League, while representing Arsenal. Gnabry was unable to make an impression in England and played a total of 18 games for the Gunners between 2012-2016.

The 26-year-old winger joined Werder Bremen in 2016 before moving to Bayern Munich in 2017.

Since the transfer, he has contributed 59 goals and 38 assists in 156 appearances for the Bavarian giants.

Yet his contract situation at the Bundesliga leaders is under speculation with his current deal set to expire in June 2023.

BayernInsider @FCBayernInside 🧨🧨if Gnabry wants to earn the same salary as Coman and Sané, he will have to improve his performance. The bosses have been quite disappointed with him in recent weeks, particularly because of his lack of realism. The next few weeks will be decisive! 🧨🧨if Gnabry wants to earn the same salary as Coman and Sané, he will have to improve his performance. The bosses have been quite disappointed with him in recent weeks, particularly because of his lack of realism. The next few weeks will be decisive! https://t.co/tiEl5IS5HI

Sky Sports Germany reported that the winger wants to stay at the club. However, given his form, other potential suitors are tracking the situation and are ready to pounce should anything go wrong.

Manchester United are one of the interested parties in this situation. The Red Devils are ready to part ways with Edinson Cavani and Jesse Lingard in the summer.

Mason Greenwood's sexual assault case will keep him away from the game for the time bing. Anthony Martial is away on loan but is unlikely to want to stay back at United again next season.

This development has alerted United to the potential of bringing in Gnabry next summer.

Other top European sides, including Arsenal, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona are also interested in the winger.

He has registered 12 goals and seven assists in 27 appearances this season.

Would former Arsenal man Gnabry suit Manchester United?

Gnabry could be a huge success at Old Trafford,

Current interim boss Ralf Rangnick is expected to take up the consulting role at the club come the end of the season.

The potential men to replace him are Erik ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino. Both managers like to work with attacking forwards who are technically gifted.

Ten Hag adopts an attacking and aggressive philosophy which gives wingers license to roam. Gnabry plays a similar role in the current Munich team. He is very often seen exchanging positions with Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman and Thomas Muller in their build-up play.

Pochettino, meanwhile, plays a high-pressing system and often uses either a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 formation. However, he also allows his wingers the license to take on defenders and attack up the pitch, which should work in favor of the German winger.

Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia Gnabry is also concerned about his current position. The player prefers an attacking role on the wings or as a 10, where he can best express his finishing qualities - but he's currently being played as wing-back with a lot of defensive duties [Kicker] Gnabry is also concerned about his current position. The player prefers an attacking role on the wings or as a 10, where he can best express his finishing qualities - but he's currently being played as wing-back with a lot of defensive duties [Kicker]

Gnabry joining the 13-time Premier League champions could be hugely beneficial for the Old Trafford side as he ticks all the boxes to flourish in a Manchester United team.

