Manchester United have made an offer to the agents of 25-year-old midfielder: Reports

Recent reports suggest that Manchester United have made an offer for Borussia Monchengladbach’s defensive midfielder Dennis Zakaria.

Zakaria joined Borussia Monchengladbach as a 20-year-old from Swiss team Young Boys and is currently in his fifth season with the club. Zakaria is a versatile midfielder capable of playing in defense as well. He is known particularly for his explosive runs from midfield and has scored 11 goals in four and a half seasons for the club.

This season, Zakaria has scored twice and has one assist in 15 Bundesliga appearances. United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick knows the player from his time in the German league with RB Leipzig and is reportedly a fan. Zakaria is scheduled to become a free agent in the summer.

However, Manchester United are reportedly looking to pay a transfer fee in January and have not yet started negotiations with the club. However, they have reportedly been in contact with the player’s agent.

Manchester United linked with January midfield reinforcements

Manchester United for months were expected to have a quiet January transfer window. However, the situation at the club has worsened in recent weeks with reports of multiple players being unhappy emerging. A rift between the Portuguese and non-Portuguese speakers at the club has also been reported. Many players have come out and claimed that the reports are baseless and stressed their commitment to the club.

Meanwhile, there are multiple positions in the United defense that need to be looked at. However, the struggle in midfield has been a harrowing issue.

The combination of Scott McTominay and Fred is liable to underperform in every other game. They simply do not have the quality to keep up with the best teams in club football. Paul Pogba has not played in a long time due to a thigh injury. He is increasingly expected to leave in the summer while Bruno Fernandes’ form has also been an issue.

However, the likes of Fernandes, Pogba and Donny van de Beek have quality and it is the two holding midfielders that need more competition. Multiple names have been linked, including the likes of Amadou Haidara and Rubin Neves in addition to Dennis Zakaria. Declan Rice is still a long-term target but is expected to be the most expensive among the linked midfielders.

