Manchester United make 21-year-old star their top target despite incredibly steep asking price - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly made 21-year-old Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite their primary transfer target for the summer, according to Football Insider.

The Premier League giants are said to be long-term admirers of the left-sided centre-back. They reportedly want to make him the first signing of new owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe's (and INEOS) era at Manchester United.

Jason Wilcox, who was recently appointed as the Red Devils' technical director, believes that he can convince the defender of United's project and pry him away from Everton.

Expand Tweet

Branthwaite has enjoyed a stellar 2023-24 season at Everton so far. He has continued his incredible form from his season on loan at Eredivisie side PSV last year. He has made 36 appearances for his side this season, starting in all of them. Even with Everton struggling in the Premier League, he has helped them keep 12 clean sheets across all competitions.

Branthwaite earned his first international call-up for England's friendlies against Brazil and Belgium last month, but was an unused substitute in both games.

The 21-year-old has also seen his market value rise from €10 million at the start of the season to €30 million in the last update on March 14 (stats via Transfermarkt). However, Everton are reportedly demanding an astounding £70 million for his services (via Football Insider).

With the Toffees struggling for financial stability, Manchester United will be looking to take advantage and swoop in for Branthwaite in the summer.

Manchester United and Chelsea in the race for young Bundesliga defender - Reports

Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly both interested in 21-year-old centre-back Castello Lukeba from RB Leipzig.

According to French news outlet Foot Mercato, the two teams are seriously considering a move for the young Frenchman in the upcoming transfer window.

Expand Tweet

The centre-back joined Leipzig from French side Olympique Lyonnais for €34 million at the start of the 2023-24 season. Since then, he has become an important part of their squad, establishing himself as a permanent fixture in the starting XI.

Lukeba has made 37 appearances across all competitions this season, helping Leipzig keep 10 clean sheets in the process. He also made seven starts in the UEFA Champions League. His current deal at the Bundesliga club lasts till 2028, but it has a €70 million release clause, which will be valid from 2025 onwards.

However, if Manchester United wish to secure his services in the summer, they will have to negotiate with Leipzig, who are reportedly against parting ways with him at the moment.