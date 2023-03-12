Manchester United make major decision on breaking transfer record for Harry Kane - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly decided to break the bank to sign Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane this summer. The Red Devils are eager to add attacking reinforcements and have identified Kane as their top target.

According to a report in the Mirror, Manchester United are prepared to break the world record transfer fee for a British player by paying more than £100 million to convince Tottenham to sell Kane.

Currently, Jack Grealish holds the record of being the most expensive British player with his move from Aston Villa to Manchester City.

The report claims that United could even pay more than the £105 million that Chelsea shelled out to secure the services of Enzo Fernandez in the winter window earlier this year.

Squawka @Squawka Harry Kane has now scored 20+ Premier League goals in six different seasons:



◉ 2014/15 (21)

◉ 2015/16 (25)

◉ 2016/17 (29)

◉ 2017/18 (30)

◎ 2018/19 (17)

◎ 2019/20 (18)

◉ 2020/21 (23)

◎ 2021/22 (17)

◉ 2022/23



Erik ten Hag believes the England captain could have a similar impact as Casemiro has had on the club and can instantly turn their fortunes around. The striker will have just a year remaining on his contract after this season and Spurs are yet to enter contract talks with him.

However, there is growing doubt that he might decide against renewing his contract with the north London club and make a move this summer.

Erik ten Hag eager to add a world-class number nine to Manchester United front-line

As per the aforementioned report, Erik ten Hag is not completely happy with the striking options that Manchester United currently have. Wout Werghost was taken on board this winter on a six-month loan while Anthony Martial's injury issues have kept him away from consistent action.

Marcus Rashford has often been asked to play centrally, leaving Ten Hag needing an out-and-out striker. Kane has been identified as among the top targets but it might not be easy to get him on board this summer, especially considering the transfer fees involved.

MUIP @ManUtdInPidgin Man United fans - Oya pick between Victor Osimhen or Harry Kane this summer? Man United fans - Oya pick between Victor Osimhen or Harry Kane this summer? 🚨 Man United fans - Oya pick between Victor Osimhen or Harry Kane this summer? 👇🇳🇬 https://t.co/DuGzvVGIPm

Manchester United have also been linked with a move for Napoli's Victor Osimhen, who recently admitted that he wants to play in the Premier League. He said (via Mirror):

"I think playing in one of the top five leagues in the world is an amazing feeling for me. A lot of people worldwide consider the Premier League as the best and the strongest league but now I'm in one of the best leagues in the world which is the Italian Serie A."

He added:

"I'm working so hard to make sure that I achieve my dream of playing in the Premier League someday but as I said, it's a process and I just want to keep on this momentum and continue to do well."

