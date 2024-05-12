Manchester United make Mason Greenwood contract decision amid transfer interest from European clubs - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly made a decision on Mason Greenwood's contract situation for the upcoming season. The English forward joined Getafe on a loan deal last year.

Man United striker Mason Greenwood underwent a tumultuous period in his personal and professional life last season. While the 22-year-old returned to the football pitch, he was loaned out from Old Trafford to Spanish side Getafe.

During his tenure in La Liga, Greenwood has showcased his prowess, netting an impressive tally of 10 goals and providing six assists across 32 appearances in various competitions. Such performances haven't gone unnoticed, with European heavyweights, including Barcelona and Juventus, expressing keen interest in securing his services, according to a report from HITC.

Despite the allure of a return to prominence with Manchester United, reports suggest that the club is considering various options for Greenwood's future. While the ideal scenario would see the striker transferred, United seems open to the possibility of extending his loan spell at Getafe if suitable offers fail to materialize.

The report also reveals that both Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are eager to acquire Greenwood, highlighting the widespread interest in the talented forward.

Getafe hopes to prolong Mason Greenwood stay as Manchester United decide to ship away the striker

Regardless of interest from other big clubs, Getafe remains optimistic about retaining his services, with club president Angel Torres expressing hope for an extended stay.

In a recent interview with Spanish radio station Radio Marca, Torres shared his optimism, stating:

"If it was up to the lad, his parents and the club, I think he would continue for another year."

“Regarding Manchester United, the news that we have from last week, where the sporting director went to England to see some games and was with them, is that, if a good offer comes along, they would want to sell because he is not going to go back there. We’ll have to wait until the end of June. The people and the coach are very happy with him."

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, Getafe appears committed to nurturing Greenwood's talent, with Torres emphasizing his satisfaction with the player's contributions. He said:

“I think he will remain with us for another season, or at least until January. He is a good footballer.”

Recent reports from Marca have also suggested Mason Greenwood generating potential interests from the Saudi Pro League. With the young striker having no shortage of potential suitors, it remains to be seen what comes for Greenwood's career.