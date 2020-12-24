Manchester United make a move for David Alaba - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly made contact with David Alaba's representatives, as the Austrian international looks to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season. Bayern Munich are ready to let Alaba leave in 2021, after failing to agree on a new contract with the defender.

David Alaba is now free to talk to other clubs in January, with the likes of Real Madrid, PSG and Chelsea said to be interested in securing the Austrian's signature. It now seems like Manchester United have also thrown their name into the mix, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to solidify his backline.

According to Spanish outlet AS, Manchester United have already made 'formal contact' with Alaba's representatives and are ready to pull the trigger on the deal.

The Red Devils missed out on RB Leipzig defender, Dayot Upamecano in the summer and Bayern Munich are now ready to pounce for the French centre-back.

Oliver Kahn doesn't expect a turnaround in the situation of Alaba: "At the moment, I don't know how that would happen - We rolled out the red carpet for David & went to our limits. David & especially Pini Zahavi did not walk this red carpet. So we rolled it up again" [@SPORTBILD] pic.twitter.com/TrdOONXMS2 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) December 23, 2020

David Alaba has made 17 appearances across all competitions for Bayern Munich this season. The emergence of Alphonso Davies has seen Alaba being deployed at centre-back over the last two seasons. But the versatility of the Austrian allows him to be played in any defensive position on the field.

Hansi Flick has counted on Alaba to marshall his defense and the Austrian has been a rock at the back for Bayern Munich.

Alaba's potential signing shows Manchester United's intent

Solskjaer will look to bolster his defense

In just over a decade with Bayern Munich, David Alaba has been one of the most reliable players for the Bavarian side. His versatility and technical ability on the ball, along with his physical prowess, makes Alaba well suited to the Premier League.

Alaba also brings championship calibre to a Manchester United team that lacks a player of his stature. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could do with a leader at the back for United, and Alaba fits the bill perfectly

In his time at Bayern Munich, the 28-year old has won nine Bundesligas and two Champions League titles. If Manchester United were to pull off a deal for Alaba, it could potentially make them instant title challengers, as the Red Devils have only shown weakness in their defensive capabilities of late.

With Alaba entering what one would consider his prime, a deal for the Austrian would be a coup for any team, as he has established himself as one of the world's best players.