"Manchester United make new approach" - Fabrizio Romano claims Red Devils have contacted rival PL club to sign star goalkeeper

Manchester United have reportedly made an approach to Aston Villa for Emiliano Martinez. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Red Devils are looking at the World Cup winner as an alternative for Senne Lammens.

Lammes has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford over the last few weeks. However, Ruben Amorim's side have so far failed to agree a deal with Royal Antwerp for the 23-year-old.

As per Romano, Manchester United's primary target remains Lammes but they are considering Martinez as an alternative if they cannot land the Belgian. They have reportedly contacted both Aston Villa and the Argentine keeper ahead of the transfer deadline day.

Martinez has established himself as one of the top goalkeepers in world football over the past few years. After struggling to break into the Arsenal side for eight years and several loan spells, he joined Aston Villa in 2020.

Since moving to Villa Park, the keeper has not looked back as he has not only been fantastic for the Midlands club but also been a regular for Argentina. He played a pivotal role in helping the Albiceleste win one World Cup, two Copa Americas and one CONMEBOL–UEFA Cup of Champions.

Manchester United currently have Andre Onana and Altay Bayındır as their goalkeeping options. Both of them have been underwhelming for the Red Devils having made high-profile errors.

Meanwhile, Lammens is just 23 years of age and is regarded very highly. He has made 64 appearances for Royal Antwerp so far keeping 12 clean sheets and conceding 86 goals.

Manchester United hierarchy fear Ruben Amorim could leave his job: Reports

Manchester United hierarchy reportedly fear that Ruben Amorim could decide to quit his job amid his side's struggles. The Red Devils managed to secure a 3-2 win against Burnley on Saturday, August 30 but it was far from a convincing victory.

As reported by The Mirror, many top-level officials at the club fear that Amorim may decide to leave his job. They believe that he could quit without seeking compensation, as he has failed to improve the club.

Amorim was brought in by the Red Devils midway through the last season after Erik ten Hag was sacked. However, he endured a dismal first season as Manchester United finished 15th in the Premier League.

Things don't seem to have improved to a great extent as they have won only one of their opening three league games. They also lost on penalties against fourth division side Grimsby Town in the EFL Cup.

