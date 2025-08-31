Manchester United hierarchy fear Ruben Amorim could quit role despite win against Burnley: Reports

Manchester United hierarchy reportedly fear that Ruben Amorim could quit his role. This stems from his comments in the press and also the results.

The Red Devils appointed Amorim as their head coach in October 2024 following Erik ten Hag's sacking. However, their results and performances have failed to improve. They finished 15th in the Premier League last season and failed to win any trophies.

Manchester United have also had a poor start to the 2025-26 campaign, having just one win in their first four games. They lost on penalties against League Two side Grimsby Town in the EFL Cup second round midweek. They only managed to beat Burnley 3-2 with a stoppage-time penalty in the Premier League on Saturday.

As per Mirror Football, many in the club hierarchy fear that Ruben Amorim might quit despite the win. The Portuguese said last season that he would quit without compensation if he felt the team wasn't improving under him. Even after the defeat against Grimsby Town, he hinted at the club needing a big change.

Moreover, as per the report, the players have been unsure about Amorim's approach in the media. The Portuguese head coach hasn't hesitated in criticizing the squad, which many players believe should be handled in-house. The Manchester United hierarchy, though, doesn't want to sack him just yet.

Ruben Amorim on if the Burnley win could be a turning point for Manchester United

The Red Devils dominated the game against Burnley at Old Trafford but struggled to convert their chances. They had 26 attempts, with six being on target, as compared to the visitors' total of six attempts.

Josh Cullen's own goal (27') gave Manchester United the lead before Lyle Foster equalized (55'). Bryan Mbeumo made it 2-1 two minutes later, but Jaidon Anthony restored parity in the 66th minute. Bruno Fernandes then converted a penalty in the seventh minute of stoppage time to secure a crucial win.

After the game, Ruben Amorim was asked if this win could be a turning point for them, and he answered (via MUTV):

“The important thing is that we work. If you take Wednesday, we were more consistent in the performance compared to last year - that is a good thing. But I’m not thinking about turning points, I have this conversation with you guys like 10 times so it’s day by day."

"I’m happy we return sometimes playing really well or not so well. We return a little bit to the team that we should be - competitive, creating chances we need to score - sometimes we block the opponent in their half, we press really high so we have a lot to do but we return a little bit to our level today.”

Manchester United will face city rivals Manchester City at the Etihad on September 14 after the international break.

