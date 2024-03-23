Manchester United make offer to sign 25-year-old Real Madrid star: Reports

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United are reportedly looking forward to signing Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin in the upcoming summer transfer window.

As per the Spanish publication Nacional, the Red have made a good offer to sign the Ukrainian goalkeeper in the summer. Lunin, who joined Real Madrid from Zorya Lugansk in July 2018, has been a crucial part of Carlo Ancelotti's side in the ongoing campaign.

In Thibaut Courtois' absence, Lunin has started 17 La Liga games for Madrid. Ancelotti's side also signed Kepa Arrizabalaga on a loan deal from Chelsea, but the Ukrainian has managed to become the first-choice goalkeeper for Real Madrid. This season, the 25-year-old has made 23 appearances for Los Blancos across all competitions, keeping 10 clean sheets.

However, according to the aforementioned report, Andriy Lunin wants to stay at Santiago Bernabeu. Moreover, as per Transfer Guru Fabrizio Romano, Los Blancos are also considering offering the Ukrainian goalkeeper a contract extension before the season ends.

Manchester United are reportedly aiming to sign a replacement for Andre Onana, who joined the club last summer. Onana has made 39 appearances for Erik ten Hag's side, where he has conceded 60 goals and kept 12 clean sheets across all competitions.

Manchester United captain offered to Barcelona ahead of the summer transfer window: Reports

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has reportedly been offered to Barcelona by Jorge Mendes, as per Spanish publication Nacional. As a result, Bluagrana can possibly make an offer for the attacking midfielder.

The close relationship between Jorge Mendes and Barcelona chairman Joan Loparta has been well documented. Last summer, the likes of Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo joined Bluagrana on a loan deal. Interestingly, Mendes is the agent of both the Portuguese players.

Adding another Portuguese player to the list, Jorge Mendes has also made an offer for Manchester skipper Bruno Fernandes to join Barcelona. The 29-year-old joined the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020.

Since then, he has made 223 appearances for the Old Trafford outfit, bagging 72 goals and 63 assists. Moreover, the Portuguese midfielder was handed the captain's armband under Erik ten Hag after Harry Maguire was stripped of the leadership of the Old Trafford club.